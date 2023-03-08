These are the Rusk County Circuit Court forfeitures for January 2023.
Valerie A. Allen, 44, Ladysmith, FYR – from stop sign, $98.80.
David Jeremey Bishop, 47, Ladysmith, operating ATV while intoxicated, $376.
Suzin M. Croenne, 25, Holcombe, retail theft, $357.
Brandon R. Hoyt, 28, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124. Non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Thomas Scott Jenness, 20, Ladysmith, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10. Non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80. Operating after revocation, $313.
Joshua Leroy Turner, 18, Ladysmith, underage drinking, $514.60.
Brooke Elaine Abramczak, 42, Eau Claire, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Dakota Nathanial Aherns, 21, Ladysmith, speeding in a 55 mph zone (25-29 mph), $250.90.
Malia R. Alexander, 33, Bruce, operating while suspended. $200.50. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Marie J. Bentley, 31, operating with a restricted controlled substance, $811.50.
Dante Deon-Taiwin Butler, 20, Boyceville, underage drinking, $104.50.
Justin J. Goebel, 42, Glen Flora, place, use, hunt wild animals with bait (<5 gallons), $343.50.
Garett A. Guthrie, 32, Roselle IL, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Skyler M. Hopkins, 20, Boyceville, underage drinking, $104.50.
Andrew R. Hruby, 43, Weyauwega, take/attempt to take game without valid authorization or tag, $343.50.
James A. Legge, 73, Cambridge, OWI (first), $811.50.
Dirk T. Meyers, 59, Exeland, illegal loaded firearm in motorized vehicle, $258.10.
Jesse K. Paddock, 32, Weyerhaeuser, reckless driving-endanger safety, $389.50.
Arionna Faith Patrow, 18, Altoona, underage drinking, $104.50.
Phillip A. Peterson, 23, Rice Lake, shoot bow/crossbow form highway, $217.90.
Gregory C. Schulze, 20, Elk Mound, underage drinking, $104.50.
Elizabeth C. Skeps, 53, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Rhett P. Stout, 20, Ladysmith, underage drinking, $104.50.
Samantha M. Taylor-Raymond, 38, Bruce, trespass to land, $263.50.
David Lee Tuma, 66, Ladysmith, place, use, hunt wild animals with bait (<5 gallons), $343.50. Operating ATV off designated trail, $200.50.
Travis David Tuma, 43, Eau Claire, place/use/own unoccupied tree stand without owner’s name and address or DNR ID number, $232. Operating ATV off designated trail, $200.50.
Kyle A. Veitengruber, 37, Park Falls, fail to exhibit approval to a warden, $224.
Dakota J. Vojtasek, 22, Ladysmith, failure of operator to notify police of accident, $389.50
Virgil N. Wenzel, 62, Wausau, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $208.50.
Dalton A. Wiemer, 20, Holcombe, underage drinking, $104.50.
