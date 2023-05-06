This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released May 1 by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released May 1 by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
April 25
Justin D. Miller, 29, Sheldon, bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
April 27
Brian D. Stencil, 42, Sheldon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant.
April 28
Shaun M. Best, 42, Hawkins, serving sentence.
April 29
Austin J. Arts, 32, Weyerhaeuser, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.
Andrew N. Bauerfield, 39, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct, bail jumping.
Jackson J. Merrill Sr., 39, Cumberland, warrant.
April 30
Rick A. Ewer, 65, Ladysmith, operating while intoxicated (first), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (first).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.