A Ladysmith man is facing charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after he stabbed a headboard while allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.
Craig J. Stock, 47, is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count disorderly conduct with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, Stock faces a maximum penalty of $11,500 in fines or three years and 10 months incarceration or both.
Stock appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on Nov. 14 for an initial appearance hearing and entered not guilty pleas. Stock was released on a $2,500 signature bond with the conditions that he must maintain absolute sobriety and not have any verbally or physically abusive contact with his victim.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 9 at 5:57 a.m. a Ladysmith police officer and two Rusk County deputies were dispatched to a Ladysmith residence regarding a domestic disturbance complaint.
A female caller reported Stock was outside of the residence with a knife and was threatening self-harm.
When law enforcement arrived, Stock was inside of the residence and had threatened to use the knife because he was upset with the female after an argument about Stock using methamphetamine.
Law enforcement approached the residence and took Stock into custody. When speaking with law enforcement, Stock appeared to be under the influence of some type of intoxicant. Stock allegedly denied having a knife or threatening self-harm.
The officer went back into the residence and saw where Stock had stabbed the headboard. The caller advised Stock had dropped something by the nightstand. According to the criminal complaint, officers located a folded piece of cardboard that when unfolded contained a white crystalline substance. The substance later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
A Stanley socket with burnt residue was also found.
Stock denied the items were his and he was transported to the Rusk County Jail.
Stock is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15 in Rusk County Circuit Court.
