These are the Rusk County Circuit Court forfeitures for February 2023.
Catherine Ann Barnhart, 32, Phillips, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Alexander David Briske, 24, Philips, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Jileen M. Brooks, 47,Gilman, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Garth William Brunette, 30, Iron Mountain, MI, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $10.
Alyssa Marie Churchwell, 19, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, $200.50.
George Joseph Cizek, 66, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Ruth Ann Cizek, 80, Ladysmith, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Philip George Cynor, 54, Sheldon, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Norah Rose Ganske, 18, Waupun, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $175.30.
Benjamin Steven Gauthier, 27, Weyerhaeuser, OWI (first), $811.50.
Heath Eldred Gerard, 42, Dover, MN, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Patrick Michael Hoffman, 36, Hawkins, failure of operator to notify police of accident, $389.50.
Connor Copas Holzem, 22, Bruce, operating while suspended, $200.50. Operating without proof of insurance, $200.50.
Shane Michael Jensen, 50, Chippewa Falls, hunting with improper license – R, $222.90.
Kade Martin Kroeplin, 20, Thorp, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Sandra Jean Lamadine, 41, Tomahawk, speeding in a 55 mph zone (1-10 mph), $175.30.
Timothy A. Ludvigsen, 44, Sheldon, possessing open intoxicants in motor vehicle – passenger, $200.50.
Kylee Lorine Maki, 19, Ironwood, MI, speeding in a 55 mph zone (30-34 mph), $295.
Christopher Michael Mcclain, 37, Ladysmith, operating without valid license, $200.50.
Timothy Richard Meyer, 67, Coon Rapids, MN, OWI (first), $811.50.
Cassandra Sue Montonya, 26, Bruce, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50. Operating while suspended, $200.50. Failure to keep vehicle under control, $213.10.
Kyle Darwin Nelson, 22, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Tayshawn Justin Nicholson, 18, Ladysmith, habitual truancy, $263.50
Tyler D. Oestreich, 31, Merrill, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Joey R. Olson, 47, Birchwood, operating a ATV without valid registration, $232.
Katherine Grace Palmer, 35, Edgerton, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Michael Curtis Parrish, 39, Bruce, operating while suspended, $200.50. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Andrew Joseph Rucks, 23, Gilman, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Shania Leeanna Shehow, 25, Somerset, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Nyssa Monet Sleik, 18, Rice Lake, underage drinking, $104.50.
Kalib Scott Spindler, 26, Eau Claire, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Alec Stephen Stout, 27, Hawkins, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Wayne Calvin Suckow, 36, Cornell, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10. Non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs, $175.30.
Austin Lee Tangen, 29, Hawkins, operating a vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Steven L. Turner, 43, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Jacki Lynn Weber-Hancock, 68, Conrath, display of unauthorized vehicle registration plate, $238.30.
Cynthia Lynn Wehrmeister, 32, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Brandon Michael Wilson, 22, Ladysmith, failing to stop at stop sign, $175.30.
Lisa Marie Zaehler, 40, Chetek, non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs, $175.30.
