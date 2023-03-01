This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from Feb. 21-27.
Feb. 21
10:13 a.m. – Other department assistance. 800 block of W. Tenth S. Street, Ladysmith. Officers searching for vehicle. Vehicle stopped in Walmart parking lot. Subject resistive. Enroute to jail. K9 alerted to illegal drugs in vehicle. Vehicle also has cracked windshield.
11:45 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 800 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Complaint of juveniles rearranging and moving washers at the laundry mat. Officer contacted juveniles’ parent. Informed her that the juveniles were no longer allowed at the laundry mat.
12:28 p.m. – Animal complaint. 104 W. Washington Ave., Bruce. Caller from Bruce school advised people living next to the school have dogs that are defecating on the playground. Owner allows dogs on playground unleashed. Caller worried about the safety of the children. Officer spoke with owner. They will keep dogs off playground.
1:39 p.m. – Hang up. 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue E., Ladysmith. Hang up call received. Officer spoke with seventh grade female student. She called as a prank. Officer counseled subject on issue.
2:09 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 115 E. 6th St. S., Ladysmith. Ladysmith Elementary. Officer requested to stand by. An employee is being let go.
4:23 p.m. – Animal at large. N5000 block of Wis. 73 Road, Glen Flora. Caller advised they found a stray cat in a parking lot. Animal control contacted.
7:58 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 500 block of Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller reported a vehicle parked in front of fire department entrance blocking the doors. Officer advised subject is having car trouble. Is working on removing the vehicle.
Feb. 22
10:57 a.m. – Assist citizen. Doughty Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a box truck in the ditch. Officer arrived at location. No box truck located.
8:19 p.m. – Animal complaint. 700 block of First Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of dog tied to tree in bad weather. Officer advised owner only let dog out for a short time to go to the bathroom.
8:49 a.m. – Found property. 100 block of Fritz Avenue E., Ladysmith. License plate found by funeral home. Registered owner contacted. Advised license plate would be available to pick up.
9:49 a.m. – Animal at large. N3000 block of Seventh Street, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised she had a pit mix that needs medical attention. Animal control notified. Caller called back to state she had found the owner.
11:31 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. Wis. 27 and Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised her vehicle spun out of control and she clipped a semi. No injuries. Contacted tow truck.
11:39 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 500 block of Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised their neighbor keeps bothering them on purpose. Officer stated there would be extra patrol in the area.
Feb. 23
11:23 a.m. – Hang up. W7700 block of Larson Road. 911 hang up call. Contact made with subject’s wife. Wife advised she is not home but husband might need help. Officer arrived at location. Male subject seen snow blowing driveway. Accidental dial.
1:50 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. W. Fourth Street N. and Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Officer advised of vehicle in snowbank. Tow truck contacted.
7:09 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 600 block of E. Third Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised they let a subject live at residence but now they don’t want them there. Would like them to leave. Officer advised subject has been at residence over a month and now claims residency. Eviction process must be followed.
7:14 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 800 block of W. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised a subject is at location. Subject has cashed a false check a couple of times and is trying to cash a check again.
7: 53 p.m. – Accident with property damage. 600 block of E. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised vehicle struck by an ATV. ATV driver took off. Driver’s wife returned to location.
Feb. 24
1:43 a.m. – Harassment. 300 block of Twelfth Street, Ladysmith. Caller stated he is getting multiple calls from female subject. Female subject has restraining order. Still calling and making threats. Officer spoke with female subject. Phone records showed no evidence of contact.
10:41 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. W6600 block of County D, Sheldon. Caller stated man at location has his dogs and won’t give them back. Caller’s dogs were running coyotes. Ran onto male subject’s property and he won’t return them. Officer on scene. Advised male subject is now willing to return dogs.
11:01 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. U.S. 8 and Wis. 40, Bruce. Vehicle was conducting U-turn and went into ditch. Vehicle was able to get out. No damage. No further report.
6:27 p.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8 and Adams Road. Caller advised of a vehicle passing them and remaining on the wrong side of road for a long distance. Vehicle pulled into Express Mart. Driver is elderly. Officer followed vehicle. No violations.
11: 10 p.m. – Traffic stop. Lake Avenue E. and First Street N., Ladysmith. Vehicle stopped for defective high-mounted stop lamp. Citation issued for no insurance. Warnings for stop lamp and side mirror.
Feb. 25
2:29 a.m. – Motorist assistance. Oak Ridge Road and Wis. 27, Conrath. Officer advised a vehicle is running at location. Male subject advised officer he was in back seat helping female subject with leg pain.
6:02 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. 1300 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller advised boyfriend dropped her at location and left. Resident isn’t answering the door. Caller would like resident checked on as she is elderly. Caller sounded erratic. Caller did not inform resident ahead of time she was coming. Officer advised since it was early in the morning they would check on resident at a more appropriate time. Officer given name for a welfare check. Advised there was no one by that name at the residence.
8:40 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 500 block of Center Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of someone hacking her phone. Officer advised caller to speak with phone carrier.
9:13 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. 1000 block of Main Street, Hawkins. Caller stated he tried to stop. Slid into another vehicle. No injuries. No road blockage. Both vehicles drivable.
9:45 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. Wis. 27 and Meadows Road, Conrath. Officer advised of abandoned van at location. Gas cap hanging from van. Someone might be living in it. Looks methy.
11:03 a.m. – Animal at large. Wis. 27 and Gokey Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported dog running with a partial chain around its neck. Dog running in and out of traffic. Animal control contacted.
12:47 p.m. – Lost property. N7700 block of Flambeau Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised she left her purse at restaurant last night. She called and they said it was there. Caller went in to pick it up and they said they didn’t have it. Caller advised to cancel credit cards.
1 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. N1100 block of Right of Way Road, Weyerhaeuser. Caller reporting he was in an accident with another vehicle. Other driver left the scene. Did not exchange insurance or names.
3:57 p.m. – Animal complaint. N4000 block of Tower Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported her neighbor hit her dog with a ski pole. Officer spoke with neighbor. Neighbor advised he walks down the road every day. The dog chases him and he’s afraid of getting bit. Neighbor stated he didn’t hit dog but raised stick at it. Neighbor stated dogs always run loose. Officer left the scene and advised dog was in the middle of roadway.
4:11 p.m. – Traffic offense. Fritz Avenue E. and E. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller requested to speak with officer regarding vehicle that ran two stop signs and nearly caused an accident. Officer advised extra patrol in the area.
5:31 p.m. – Fire call. N6100 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller reported a chimney fire. Fire department enroute. Advised occupants have fire out. Smoke coming from chimney.
5:32 p.m. – DNR offense/complaint. 1600 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller stated two snowmobiles are jumping banks. Vehicle almost hit them. Officer followed tracks.
8:23p.m. – Open building. 300 block of W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of open door on building. Officer advised door wide open, no tracks. Officers cleared and secured building.
10:51 p.m. – Traffic stop. Lake Avenue W. and W. Second Street N., Ladysmith. Vehicle stopped for operating without headlights. Warnings for operating without headlights, driving without carrying license, operating without proof of insurance and no display of registration.
Feb. 26
9:41 a.m. – Burglar alarm. W7300 block of Flambeau Point Road, Ladysmith. Residential alarm for garage. Property owner’s father was in garage with RV. Forgot about alarm.
10:04 a.m. – DNR offense/complaint. Wis. 40 and Imalone Road, Bruce. Caller reported people with dogs hunting off highway. Female subject observed getting rifle out of vehicle. Caller concerned subjects are hunting off of highway. Officer advised to patrol area.
12:29 p.m. – Animal complaint. 100 block of Lindoo Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller requested puppy be surrendered to animal shelter. Puppy has not eaten since Feb. 20. Puppy is not feeling well. Animal control contacted.
3:13 p.m. – Motorist assistance. Wis. 27 and Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Caller advised he was pulling ice shanty and got a flat tire. Running to Walmart and returning to change tire. Vehicle was removed.
Feb. 27
3:57 a.m. – Traffic stop. Fritz Avenue and First Street S., Ladysmith. Vehicle stopped for high-mounted stop lamp. Driver had suspended license. Citation issued. Driver’s mother arrived. Officer informed driver could leave with mother as long as she had valid driver’s license. Mother did. Driver decided to leave on foot when mother started talking to him. Mother was angry at officer for checking her license and issuing son a citation.
6:56 a.m. – Motorist assistance. Lake Avenue E. and E. Third Street N., Ladysmith. Officer advised of vehicle at intersection with hood up. No one is around. Driver left to see if vehicle could be jump started. Intersection cleared.
7:22 a.m. – Accident with property damage. N6300 block of County H, Bruce. Caller advised her son rolled his vehicle. Driver lost control due to icy roads. Mailbox was destroyed. Ambulance and fire paged. Two juveniles in vehicle. Both uninjured. Declined medical.
9:57 a.m. – Hang up. W6000 block of Flambeau Drive, Ladysmith. Call received from non-working cell phone. Address plotted and owner contacted. Parent stated her daughter was playing cops with the phone. Parent will remove battery so she can’t call 911 anymore.
2:52 p.m. – Criminal damage to property. Wis. 40 and Short Cut Road, Bruce. Subject called and stated he believes someone caused damage to the Old Murray Town Hall causing it to fall. Caller was told roof caved in. Caller believes someone intentionally did it because they don’t like him. Caller was informed about heavy snowfalls in the area. Caller wanted to know what the Sheriff’s department would do about it. Caller became irrational and call was ended.
Feb. 28
5:04 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. 100 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a young boy sitting on the ground at location. Subject is wearing a white t-shirt. Officer at location. Advised subject is only a statue.
