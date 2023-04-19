These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 5:42 pm
Felonies
Melissa L. Abel, 47, Ladysmith, was charged with bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine.
Justin D. Miller, 29, Sheldon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher M. Benolken, 43, Ladysmith, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, neglecting a child, PTAC as party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse K. Paddock, 32, Weyerhaeuser, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and retail theft.
Rusk County Traffic
Alison Maymie Kempen, 39, Ladysmith, failing to yield while making left hand turn. Fined $175.30.
Theodore Joseph Strzok Jr., 48, Holcombe, speeding in 55 MPH zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Marco A. Sanchez, 20, Tony, operating without a valid license. Fined $200.50.
Jeffrey Levi Lee, 34, High Bridge, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Elle Rose Lee, 33, High Bridge, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Bryan Doren Daniels, 42, Spooner, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Ryan Patrick Conry, 39, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
