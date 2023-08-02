This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments.
July 18
5:10 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. E. Second Street N. and Lake Avenue E., Ladysmith. Walk-in reported a male subject laying partially clothed by above location.
6:26 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 500 block of E. 15 Street N., Ladysmith. Caller reported a male subject parked in his driveway. Caller spoke to subject who stated he comes around once a year and is a doctor. Caller took pictures of incident. Officer contacted subject who stated he was at the wrong address.
7:07 p.m. – Animal complaint. 800 block of W. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Walmart. Caller reported dog left in vehicle that didn’t appear to be doing well. Officer on scene advised that vehicle was gone when he arrived.
8:40 p.m. – Jose Creek Campground, Ladysmith. Caller advised he heard about three gunshots this morning. Requesting extra patrol.
July 19
4:34 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1000 block of Lindoo Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of three smaller kids that have a lighter and are lighting off fire crackers and throwing them in the roadway. Officer on scene advised nothing illegal was happening. Kids are old enough.
9:29 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W14000 block of County F., Chetek. Caller reported three vehicles near her residence. Caller heard some screaming. Officer on scene advised that subjects were looking for their dog.
July 20
7:48 a.m. – Burglary. N2000 block of Fourth Street, Conrath. Caller reported he can see on video that three people are in his father’s house. Officer on scene cleared residence. Advised forced entry at the back door.
8:17 a.m. – Animal complaint. 200 block of Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller stated there is a dog fight happening at above location. A female subject is trying to get the dogs apart but it looked like she could use some help.
12:42 p.m. – Accident with injury. N4000 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. Life Link enroute.
1:47 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N3000 block of Fifth Street, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of a large motor home parked near this address. Caller believes they are using her power. Officer on scene spoke to subjects who advised they were moving the motor home to parent’s residence and they were not using caller’s power.
2:58 p.m. – Other department assistance. N1000 block of County F., Bruce. Assisted with the recovery of two pull behind campers located at the above location.
4:27 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. W7000 block of County G, Ladysmith. Caller reported a car versus bear accident. The bear is deceased and off the roadway.
4:50 p.m. – Accident with property damage. W6000 block of County D., Sheldon. Caller advised that a tow truck was towing a dump truck when something came unhooked and dump truck turned on its side in the ditch. The tow truck is attempting to remove dump truck and is blocking the whole roadway.
6:47 p.m. – Animal bite. W14000 block of Culver Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. Call received from MMCL Rice Lake stating they have a patient who was bitten by a rottweiler.
10:10 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W6000 block of Mae West Road, Ladysmith. Caller stated someone was knocking at his door, but no one is there. Officer on scene unable to locate anything or anyone.
July 21
2:25 a.m. – Fire call. W14000 block of Washburn Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of smoke-filled kitchen. Can see flames outside. Wires arching in yard. Xcel and Bruce Fire contacted. Contacted Canadian National to move train for access to residence.
7:47 p.m. – EMS/ambulance call. 308 Menasha Avenue E., Ladysmith. Memorial Park. Officer advised EMS needed at the beer garden for male subject having diabetic issues.
9:34 p.m. – EMS/ambulance call. 308 Menasha Avenue E., Ladysmith. Memorial Park. Officer requested EMS for female subject who had fallen by the bathrooms. Facial lacerations.
11:44 p.m. – Traffic offense. E. Fourth Street S. and Corbett Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a truck doing burnouts by the above location.
July 22
12:24 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1000 E. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised his juvenile daughter is not listening and ran out of the door to the neighbor’s house.
1:36 p.m. – Accident with injury. Lake Avenue E. and E. Seventh Street N., Ladysmith. Multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles with injuries. One vehicle stopped to allow on adult and two children to cross street when it was rear ended by a truck.
2:10 p.m. – Animal complaint. 400 block of Fritz Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller reported dogs who are locked in a hot garage and are barking nonstop.
4:19 p.m. – EMS/ambulance call. 0 Private Road, Ladysmith. Requested EMS for a juvenile injured on a ride.
8:47 p.m. – Animal complaint. 300 block of E. 12 Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of dog barking nonstop. Dog was abandoned by owners when they split up, escaped through window in house. Neighbor tied the dog to her porch to keep it safe. Animal shelter retrieved the dog.
July 23
3:37 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 400 block of Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller reported a white colored vehicle blocking their driveway.
5:53 p.m. – Domestic violence complaint. 400 block of Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller requesting law enforcement for a domestic in progress. Female subject pushed subject out of chair twice and knocked the phone out of the caller’s hand.
7:27 p.m. – Traffic stop. Lake Avenue E., and E., Seventh Street N., Ladysmith. Officer gave subject a verbal warning for loud exhaust.
July 24
2:29 a.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised she met a fuel tanker traveling eastbound. It had a strong petroleum smell.
2:04 p.m. – Missing person. W6000 block of Matlack Road, Tony. Caller reported a 3-year-old missing. Ladysmith Fire Department enroute with boat. Child last seen by southern shore. Child located inside of house. All units canceled.
2:26 p.m. – Animal complaint. N4500 block of Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised neighbor’s dogs have been barking all day. Caller hopes someone shoots the dogs because nothing is being done about it. Information forwarded to animal control.
3:32 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 605 Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Holiday. Caller reported there is a female at Holiday filling up water bottles with fuel.
9:03 p.m. – Animal dispatched. 1300 block of County G, Conrath. Caller reported a deer that appears to have been hit is crawling in circles in the middle of the road.
10:08 p.m. – Animal at large. County P and Hanson Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a black cow on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.