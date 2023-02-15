A Bruce woman was charged Jan. 13 in Rusk County Circuit Court with felony bail-jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and violation of a restraining order after an encounter with the Rusk County Sheriff’s office on Thursday, Jan. 12.
A Rusk County Sheriff’s Department officer was called by a village of Bruce employee who requested a ride-along while he plowed the public road at the residence of Samantha Taylor-Raymond, 38. The employee was worried due to the continued harassment from Taylor-Raymond. Taylor-Raymond has spent the past two years challenging the Village of Bruce over ownership of the road she lives on due to the belief that it isn’t a public road and belongs to her.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s officer observed Taylor-Raymond standing in her yard recording the plow truck with her phone while it cleared the street. After, the officer exited the plow truck to talk to Taylor-Raymond about a previous restraining order violation that they had been unable to reach her about. The officer informed Taylor-Raymond she was under arrest for that violation and not any offense occurred today. He asked the subject to come to the road.
Taylor-Raymond refused to comply with the officer’s requests and he was forced to pursue her through the deep snow. Taylor-Raymond then gripped a street sign and refused to let go. A short struggle ensued which ended with Taylor-Raymond in handcuffs. The officer asked Taylor-Raymond if she was injured and she responded that she “couldn’t believe a man would treat a woman this way,” and continued to claim that the village of Bruce was trying to steal her property.
A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15, 2023. A signature bond was set at $2,500. In addition, Taylor-Raymond is not to have contact with any employees of the village of Bruce who are performing work on her street.
