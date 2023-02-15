A Bruce woman was charged Jan. 13 in Rusk County Circuit Court with felony bail-jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and violation of a restraining order after an encounter with the Rusk County Sheriff’s office on Thursday, Jan. 12.

A Rusk County Sheriff’s Department officer was called by a village of Bruce employee who requested a ride-along while he plowed the public road at the residence of Samantha Taylor-Raymond, 38. The employee was worried due to the continued harassment from Taylor-Raymond. Taylor-Raymond has spent the past two years challenging the Village of Bruce over ownership of the road she lives on due to the belief that it isn’t a public road and belongs to her.

