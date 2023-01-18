Mackenzie Anderson

A Rusk County man was charged last week in Rusk County Circuit Court with three felony counts involving sexual assault of a child.

Mackenzie Anderson, 33, Ladysmith, is charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child, lifetime supervision of serious sex offences and two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders.

