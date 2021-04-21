Four individuals were arrested for drug related offenses following a traffic stop in Ladysmith.
Lynnette N. Gallardo, 40, was arrested by law enforcement who are requesting possible charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and two offenses of bail jumping. Gallardo is being held on a $1,000 cash bond in the Rusk County Jail.
Brittany Erickson, 29, Ladysmith, by law enforcement who are requesting possible charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Kevin N. Ramsey, 31, Barron, was arrested by law enforcement who are requesting possible charges of possession of methamphetamine, two offenses of bail jumping and possession of THC. He is being held on a $1,000 cash bond.
Jimmie A. Mehalek III, 26, Eau Claire, was arrested by law enforcement who are requesting possible charges of first offense of operating with a restricted controlled substance in his blood.
According to the probable cause statement, at 11:20 p.m., March 28 a Rusk County deputy on routine patrol on Wis. 27 noticed a dark colored car. The car turned onto Jansen Road, a dead end without any residences on it.
The deputy parked in a nearby parking lot and after one minute, the same car returned and turned south onto Wis. 27. The deputy saw there was no registration on the vehicle.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop at County P and Wis. 27, in the Township of Grant, and made contact with the driver, Mehalek, and passengers Ramsey, Erickson and Gallardo.
The Mehalek appeared fidgety, his pupils were dilated and reacted very slow to light. He admitted to recently using marijuana and that he would also have methamphetamine in his system due to his passengers having recently smoked it and blew the smoke in his face.
Additional deputies arrived to scene.
The three passengers were asked to step out of the car. According to the probable cause statement, as the passengers were stepping out, a gem style bag containing a white crystalline substance was laying in plain view on the floor of the vehicle. The contents were later field tested and were determined to be 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.
Also on the floor was a bag with a green leafy substance that later tested positive for 9.1 grams of THC.
Both bags were allegedly found within reach of each of the occupants in the vehicle.
Erickson was found to have two glass smoking devices on her that later field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. At the time of the incident, Erickson had two active bonds in Rusk County Circuit Court.
Ramsey, at the time of the stop, was found to be on an active felony bond in Rusk County Circuit Court.
Gallardo, at the time of the incident, had found active bonds in two different counties.
All four individuals were arrested and transported to the Rusk County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.