A Rusk County woman is being held in the Barron County Jail on $2,500 cash bond following her recent arrest while driving an allegedly stolen pickup truck, according to Barron County Circuit Court and dispatch records.
Defendant Leah M. Reynolds, 38, Ladysmith, had been wanted on outstanding bench warrants since her failure to appear in court last September in connection with felony charges of methamphetamine and narcotics possession, court records said.
Reynolds was identified as the driver of a Ford F150 extended cab pickup reported stolen from a gas station in Bruce on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023.
The missing truck was last seen headed west on U.S. Hwy. 8, according to an alert from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
A Barron County deputy later located the suspect truck near the intersection of Hwy. 8 and County Hwy. M, east of Cameron. The defendant was allegedly behind the wheel.
Court records said Reynolds was wanted in connection with an open felony drug case dating back to January 2022, when she was one of two people taken into custody after a routine traffic stop near the Barron-Rusk county line in the town of Chetek.
The complaint said the defendant was allegedly in possession of just over 11 grams of meth at the time of the incident.
Court records also said Reynolds is a defendant in an unrelated arrest in December 2021 on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
After a Jan. 11 court appearance, Reynolds was ordered held on cash bond pending a hearing on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.