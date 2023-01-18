A former Rusk County man will spend five years in prison after he was sentenced Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, on a felony methamphetamine distribution charge, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Alex L. Hajdasz, 36, formerly of Weyerhaeuser, is now being held in the Chippewa County Jail on an unrelated felony conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
He is also scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16 at Ladysmith in connection with Rusk County charges that include methamphetamine possession and bail jumping.
While he serves the prison sentence in connection with the Barron conviction, Hajdasz will be eligible for the state’s substance abuse and “challenge incarceration” (boot camp) programs, court records said. After his release, he will also serve an additional four years’ extended supervision.
Records show Hajdasz has a criminal record that includes felony, misdemeanor and traffic charges that date back to 2003, in Barron, Washburn, Chippewa, Dunn, Rusk, Eau Claire and Polk counties.
