These are the April forfeitures for Rusk County Circuit Court and Ladysmith Municipal Court.
Ladysmith Municipal Court
Dresden Lee Dittmer, 28, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, $124.
Christopher Jacob Dubois, 28, Ladysmith, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Gary A. Gleason, 62, Ladysmith, ATV – failing to report an accident, $111.40. ATV registration required, $124. Inattentive driving $111.40.
Taylor Scott Gonzalez, 25, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $187. Striking property, $187.
Melissa S. Hladilek, Conrath, furnishing alcohol to underage persons, $357.10.
Steven G. Jansen, 60, Ladysmith, unsafe backing, $98.80.
Abbigail Antonette Knoll, 19, Conrath, disregarding official sign, $98.80.
Austin James Lloyd, 18, Bruce, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle, $187.
Kase Mcdougall, 28, Ladysmith, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $136.60.
Deborah Kay Miller, 61, Ladysmith, mandatory seatbelt violation, $10. Operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124. Auto following too closely, $124.
Kyle D. Nelson, 22, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, $124.
Melissa Marie Nicholson, 42, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124.
Rachel Lynne Sadler, 31 Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124.
Lauren Elaine Smith, 26, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124.
Katherine J. Taylor, 32, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124.
Stephen M. Tuttle, 29, Ladysmith, trespass to dwelling, $388.60.
Vanessa K. Vogeler, 35, Hawkins, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Michele J. Voldberg, 50, Ladysmith, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Rusk County Circuit Court
Anchored Oak LLC, Chetek, vehicle equipment violations – group 3, $175.
Kylie Christine Armstrong, 25, Radisson, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Black Jw Trucking LLC, Cornell, violation of Class A Highway weight limits, $2,089.26.
Christopher Lee Bollom, 31, Cornell, operating while suspended, $200.50. Vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
William Leonard Bollom, 33, Cadott, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Ethan James Brookshire, 21, Cameron, failure to keep vehicle under control, $213.10.
Theodore Warren Brown, 30, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Stacy M. Clark, 50, Bruce, animal at large, $175.30.
Suzin Michell Croenne, 25, Holcombe, non-registration of vehicle, $175.30.
Randy Michael Curtis, 51, Hawkins, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
James William Desotelle, 50, Asheville, NC, operating snowmobile without trail sticker, $232.
Brooke Terryn Ensley, 24, Bruce, speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Mario R. Estrada, 49, Ladysmith, driving too fast for conditions, $225.70.
Kimberly Sue Grunewald, 54, Bruce, speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Tyler Jay Hill, 24, Bruce, failure to keep vehicle under control, $213.10. Failure to notify police of accident, $389.50. Operating a vehicle without insurance, $200.50. Vehicle tires with less than 2/32 in tread, $175.30.
Lyle H. Johnson, 58, New Prague Minn, failing to secure loads if towing a trailer, $200.50.
Darlene K. Karpe, 63, Ladysmith, operating a vehicle without insurance, $200.50. Non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs, $175.30.
Samantha Josephine Miller, 34, Bruce, interference with law enforcement officer (obstructing/resisting), $389.50.
Lazaro Montalvo, 32, Sheldon, OWI (first), $924.50. Operating without valid license, $200.50.
Sydney Louise Moreau, 23, Ladysmith, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Mataya Sky Popp, 22, Sheldon, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Justin Michael Robotka, 36, Birchwood, operating a vehicle other than a snowmobile on snowmobile trail, $200.50.
Deborah Marie Ruffi, 56, Wisconsin Rapids, passing in a no-passing zone, $213.10. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Thomas Sarnstrom, 32, Glen Flora, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Drew Jordan Sedlar, 33, Crivitz, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Kimberly A. Stonkey, 54, Holcombe, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10. Operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Cody Kendra Taylor, 43, Hayward, exceeding speed zones, etc. (11-15 mph), $175.30. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Candice Marie Tuttle, 37, Ladysmith, operating without a valid license, $200.50.
David Scott Wagner, 23, Cornell, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Destinee Kathleen Wagner, 23, Menomonie, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Trent Abraham Zopp, 21, Williston ND, underage drinking, $263.50.
