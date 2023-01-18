These are the Rusk County Circuit Court forfeitures for December 2022. This list does not include charges that were dismissed resulting in no fines paid.
Jacob R. Aiken, 28, Rib Lake, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Hunter J. Allard, 29, Holcombe, possession and use of drug paraphernalia, $263.50.
Terry A. Anderson, 57, Bruce, operating without valid license (first violation), $200.50.
Mirlan Apsalamov, 35, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., speeding in 55 mph zone (11-15 mph), $175.30.
Christopher M. Benolken, 42, Ladysmith, operate without valid license (first violation), $200.50.
Christopher M. Benolken, 42, Ladysmith, illegal passenger riding on motorcycle/moped, $200.50.
Daniel M. Campbell, 34, Bruce, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Megan R. Campbell, 24, Ojibwa, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph).
Brian J. Christensen, 64, Jim Falls, operate without valid license because expiration, $162.70.
Diana L. Collins, 37, Phillips, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Andrea C. Conoboy, 34, Bloomer, OWI (first), $924.50, DOT license revoked 7 months, alcohol assessment, ignition interlock.
Devin M. Copas, 27, Sheldon, possession and use of drug paraphernalia, $263.50.
Billy R. Crouse, 29, Conrath, operate without valid license (first violation), $200.50.
Donald E. Czarapata, 79, St. Germain, passing in no-passing zone, $213.10.
Dakota D. Diehl, 27, Bruce, operate ATV or UTV within 150 feet of dwelling, $162.70, other sentence.
Jordan M. Dixon, 27, Holcombe, non-registration of vehicle-auto<10,000 lbs., $175.30.
Gaberial M. Dugger, 20, Siren, failure to keep vehicle under control, $213.10.
Gaberial M. Dugger, 20, Siren, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Alicia N. Fidler, 24, Hartford, speeding in 55 mph Zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Jonathan A. Getchell, 20, Cameron, reckless driving-endangering safety, $389.50.
Jonathan A. Getchell, 20, Cameron, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Scott D. Hamann, 41, Ashland, operating while suspended,$200.50.
Mark F. Hammel, 56, Beloit, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Kathleen F. Harris, 29, Sheldon, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Leighton A. Hayes, 24, Holcombe, possession of marijuana, $263.50.
Jessica L. Heldt, 38, Glen Flora, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Andrew J. Hendricks, 28, Wauwatosa, Speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Brett M. Jacobson, 26, Bruce, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Han-Byeol G. Johnson, 18, Cameron, speeding in 55 mph zone (25-29 mph), $250.90.
Han-Byeol G. Johnson, 18, Cameron, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Marcus A. Kahl, 19, Bruce, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Daniel N. King, 33, Hoffman Estates, Ill., speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Nicklaus A. Koreen, 38, Ham Lake, Minn., speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Paul M. Kruppe, 47, Glen Flora, non-registration of vehicle-auto<10,000lbs., $175.30.
Paul M. Kruppe, 47, Glen Flora, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Gene LaRock, Eleva, vegetation standards, $515.50.
Madison P. Marshall, 19, Rice Lake, failure of operator to notify police of accident, $389.50.
Madison P. Marshall, 19, Rice Lake, failure to keep vehicle under control, $213.10.
Madison P. Marshall, 19, Rice Lake, possess open intoxicants in motor vehicle-driver, $263.50.
Shirley J. McBride, 70, Ingram, operating while intoxicated (first), $937.50, DOT license revoked 7 months, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.
Ethan S. McEvoy, 22, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Ethan S. McEvoy, 22, Ladysmith, non-registration of vehicle-auto<10,000lbs., $175.30.
Kylie R. Mijares, 19, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Kylie R. Mijares, 19, Ladysmith, license restriction violation-class D or M vehicle, $200.50.
William O. Mlejnek, 43, Menomonie, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Michael J. Molenda, 54, Chetek, operating while revoked (forfeiture first), $200.50.
Megan M. Okane, 28, Sun Prairie, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Colten R. Paddock, 20, Bruce, trespass to land, $263.50.
Anthony J. Perzichilli, 57, Almena, disorderly conduct-county/municipality, $263.50.
Maliki J. Ralston, 19, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Jessica M. Richard, 25, Glen Flora, speeding in 55 mph zone (55-29 mph), $250.90.
Mary L. Richardson, 66, Rice Lake, speeding in 55 mph zone (11-15 mph), $175.30.
Eric L. Riel, 23, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Kyle J. Ronning, 41, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
William O. Salisbury, 20, Weyerhaeuser, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt, $10.
Marlon I. Sanchez, 20, Prentice, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Marlon I. Sanchez, 20, Prentice, possession of marijuana, $263.50.
Heather M. Sanderson, 38, Bloomer, failure to yield right of way, $175.30.
Steven J. Schilling, 64, Ladysmith, operate all-terrain vehicle or utility terrain vehicle without valid registration, $232.
Amy A. Schindhelm, 47, Eau Claire, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Bryan Schneeberg, Ladysmith, land disturbing activities, $515.76.
Terry L. Sorensen, 58, Ladysmith, discharge firearm from/across highway, $217.90.
Austin J. St. Louis, 30, Foley, Minn., speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Magon J. Staroba, 33, Menomonie, OWI (first), $811.50, DOT license revoked 6 months, alcohol assessment, other sentence.
Kevin A. Swanson, 44, Holcombe, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Kevin A. Swanson, 44, Holcombe, automobile following too closely, $200.50.
Richard L. Tellier, 44, Glen Flora, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Kaitlyn J. Tester, 22, Sheldon, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
James C. Trump, 21, Bruce, trespass to land, $263.50.
Andrew C. Verhulst, 29, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Syvil J. Witt, 18, Ladysmith, underage drinking-possess-17-20 (first), $104.
Chris A. Young, 53, Brillion, passing in no-passing zone, $213.10.
Marsha C. Young, 40, Bruce, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt, $10.
Marsha C. Young, 40, Bruce, operating while suspended, $200.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.