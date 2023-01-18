Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.