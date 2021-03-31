A Ladysmith woman was arrested in Ladysmith following a traffic stop during which heroin and marijuana were allegedly found in a search of the vehicle.
Caitlyn M. Howard, 23, was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of THC/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in a jail or correctional facility and three offenses of felony bail jumping.
A $5,000 cash bond has been set for Howard.
According to the probable cause statement, at 11:31 p.m. on March 21 a Ladysmith police officer on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop on a Pontiac Grand Prix without any visible registration.
The officer made contact with the male driver who stated he was waiting on the registration in the mail. While writing citations for operating without insurance or a driver’s license, another officer and a Rusk County deputy arrived to the scene.
Howard admitted to having a vape smoking device with a THC cartridge and to having an open bond.
The deputy asked Howard what was in her wallet. The driver advised law enforcement he did not know what was in Howard’s wallet. Howard admitted she had heroin in her wallet, according to the probable cause statement.
When asked if she had anything else on her, she reached toward her upper check, and was then placed in handcuffs. When asked if she had anything in her bra, she alledgedly said “yeah, a lot.”
A search of Howard resulted in a glass pipe falling to the ground and a plastic bag with a leafy green substance in it. A $10 bill also fell out from underneath Howard’s shirt when she attempted to shake something loose. Howard claimed to not know if anything else was in her bra.
A search of the vehicle was conducted. Approximately $1,409 in cash was found in her wallet. Howard was transported to the Rusk County Jail.
While being booked into the jail, the probable cause statement alleges, a clear plastic bag fell out from Howard’s shirt. Inside of the bag was a folded up piece of paper.
The items seized from Howard allegedly reflected she had 2.0 grams of THC in the vape smoking device and a total of 8.1 grams of heroin found within five different pieces of U.S. currency.
Howard is awaiting formal charges in Rusk County Circuit Court.
