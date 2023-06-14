This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from May 31-June 6.
May 31
1:45 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Lindoo Avenue, Ladysmith. Possible injured fawn in the old elementary school. Officer on scene advised the fawn is fine.
9:39 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Holiday Station. 605 Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Holiday clerk advised of male subject who is throwing his arms all over the place, talking to himself. Officer on scene unable to locate subject.
June 1
12:25 a.m. – Information. 100 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised of subject in vehicle creeping around town selling meth.
11:56 a.m. – Information. Dairiconcepts. 832 Arthur Ave, Bruce. Caller advised an individual was let go for making threats against law enforcement. Individual stated if he had a gun, he would shoot all the cops.
6:26 a.m. – Theft. W14000 block of County F, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised his pistol had been taken from nook in kitchen. Not sure when it when missing, but it hasn’t been more than a few days. Caller later called back and stated he had found the pistol. It had been misplaced.
2:50 p.m. – Animal at large. W16000 block of County F, Birchwood. Caller advised they had a stray black lab. Dog chased their cattle and caused a calf to be trampled to death. Three head of cattle currently missing who went through the fence. Animal control contacted.
3:35 p.m. – Harassment. 300 block of E. Third Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported that neighbor keeps pointing an object at them. Unsure of what it is, caller stated someone reported to her that the neighbor was threatening her with a gun. Officer on scene spoke to neighbor. Neighbor stated it was an Orbeez gun and it was never pointed at caller.
6:55 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W4300 block of U.S. 8, Glen Flora. Caller advised of male subject walking around asking people if they want to sell their vehicle. Subject is looking in windows of vehicles.
June 2
12:05 a.m. – Drug case/complaint. Caller advised that babysitter gave her ten-year-old daughter THC gummies.
2:45 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 400 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller stated she drove past a vehicle with a person sitting in the driver’s seat. Caller found that odd. Officer on scene advised the vehicle’s seat is tilted forward and could be mistaken for a person.
5:18 a.m. – Burglary. 6100 block of Lawrence Street, Tony. Store owner’s son advised someone broke into gas station. Glass is smashed out of front door. Caller has not entered the store.
3:11 p.m. – Theft. Dollar General. 705 W. Ninth St. N, Ladysmith. Caller stated two females came into store and left without paying for items. When alarms went off, one subject looked at the manager than took off running. Both subjects got into vehicle that traveled behind the store and then to train tracks. Vehicle almost overturned from over-correcting near the train tracks. Individual who works at store was able to identify both subjects.
3:17 p.m. – Assist citizen. Memorial Park. 308 Menasha Ave E., Ladysmith. Caller reported she had lost a very important flash driver with confidential items on it in the Memorial Park. Requested officer to go look for it. Officer advised another subject with the caller had located the flash drive.
8:16 p.m. – Noise complaint. Wis. 73 and Grass Road, Glen Flora. Two separate callers advised of explosion so loud it shook their houses. Officer on scene unable to find source of explosion.
9:50 p.m. – Information. 700 block of Ellingson Avenue, Hawkins. Caller reported she believes the gas station is selling her daughter vape. Does not have proof but will call back if she gets some.
June 3
12:07 a.m. – Assist citizen. 700 block of River Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised her ten-year old son won’t get in car with her. Officer on scene advised juvenile’s grandpa is coming to pick him up.
10:55 a.m. – Hang up. 5000 block of Norwegian Road, Weyerhaeuser. Call received with no one on the line. Called number back and male subject stated he had his phone in his pocket while he mowed the lawn and it accidently dialed 911.
10:53 p.m. – Juvenile alcohol violation. W10000 Squaw Point Road, Holcombe. Caller stated he is out of state and he believes juveniles are having an underaged drinking party at his cabin. Officers on scene advised the cabin was dark and quiet, only one vehicle in driveway.
10:57 p.m. – Traffic offense. Walmart. 800 W. Tenth St. S, Ladysmith. Walmart security reporting three trucks doing burnouts in the Walmart parking lot.
June 4
12:47 p.m. – Animal complaint. 1000 block of E. Fourth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported a family of about six skunks living under his deck. Animal control contacted.
2:36 p.m. – Theft. Walmart. 800 W. Tenth St. S., Ladysmith. Caller advised an individual just walked out of the garden center with an armload of items.
4:26 p.m. – Fire call. 700 block of E. Fourth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised that there is a possible fire at Rusk Haven Apartments. Fire alarms going off and smoke filling hallways. Officer on scene advised there was no fire, subject left food on burner which started smoking. Officer removed food and ventilated apartment.
9:39 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. U.S. 8 and Thornapple Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of juvenile riding a bike with no lights or reflectors on. Advised she nearly hit him.
June 5
10:58 a.m. – Information. Walmart. 800 W. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Female caller stated that she drove through the Walmart parking lot and noticed several dogs left in cars. Animal control to drive through the parking lot to check it out.
12:24 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 block of Worden Avenue W, Ladysmith. Officer to patrol downtown area on foot, checking local businesses for any open doors, signs of break-ins. Officer did not locate anything out of the ordinary.
7:35 p.m. – Animal complaint. N4000 block of Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised her neighbors dogs have been barking nonstop and she’s not going to put up with it much longer. Officers told caller they had been out multiple times and never heard dogs barking. Caller advised she might have to shoot the dogs if officers don’t do something about it.
8:21 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. 400 block of Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised she just talked with her 12-year-old son who advised he and his younger sister were left alone for 4 hours with no food or water.
10:16 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. Jansen Road and Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Two callers reported a male subject standing at above location waving a flashlight. Another male subject was standing further back. Officers on scene were unable to locate subjects.
