These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Jesse K. Paddock, 32, Weyerhaeuser, was charged with bail jumping.
Brian D. Stencil, 42, Sheldon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin D. Miller, 29, Sheldon, was charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
David W. Evans, 60, Glen Flora, was charged with second degree sexual assault/use of force and burglary – armed with a dangerous weapon.
Aisha M. Williams, 25, Sheldon, was charged with bail jumping and operating while revoked.
David A. Stage Jr., 47, Weyerhaeuser, was charged with intimidating victim and witness, threatening force and domestic abuse.
Misdemeanors
Austin J. Arts, 32, Weyerhaeuser, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Lyle M. Celske, 58, Bruce, was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rusk County Traffic
Sylvraina Kathryn Smith, 19, Holcombe, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Joseph Jeremiah Murphy Jr., 26, Cameron, operating with PAC >=0.08, <0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
James M. Klika, 67, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Rick Allen Ewer, 65, Ladysmith, OWI (first). Fined $937.50. Operating with PAC >=0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
Garith James Jasicki, 79, Weyerhaeuser, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Samantha Nichole Sweeney, 22, Glen Flora, speeding in 55 mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Shawna Marie Scherer, 41, Bruce, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Jason Michael Riel, 49, Glen Flora, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Jacob Andrew Heldt, 19, Withee, illegal pass of a school bus. Fined $326.50.
Albert P. Brick, 63, Chippewa Falls, illegal pass of a school bus. Fined $326.50.
Shayla Dawn Taylor, 35, Bruce, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Keith R. Greener, 54, Ladysmith, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Benjamin Steven Gauthier, 27, Weyerhaeuser, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Worth Trucking Corporations, Fort Worth, TX, violation of special weight limits. Fined $3,917.56.
Payton Marie Wold, 18, Tony, failing to stop for an unloading school bus. Fined $326.50.
Us Express Carriers, Henderson, NV, violation of special weight limits. Fined $12,413.86.
Stephen Micheal Tuttle, 29, Ladysmith, OWI (first). Fined $937.50.
Avalon Marie Stenseth, 23, Sheldon, OWI (first). Fined $937.50.
Scott Phillip Schindler, 51, Bloomer, operating with PAC >=0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
Tavius Kirk Morris, 20, Merrill, passing in a no passing zone. Fined $213.10.
Anna D. Miller, 31, Sheldon, failing to stop for an unloading school bus. Fined $326.50.
Brandy Lee Tveten, 49, Winter, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
William F. Salisbury, 55, Ladysmith, operating with PAC >=0.08, <0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
