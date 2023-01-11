This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from Jan. 3-9.
Jan. 3
12:38 a.m. — Check welfare. Highway 8 Motel, 420 Edgewood Ave., Ladysmith. Man who appears drunk laying on his back in snowbank. Conscious, barely responsive, very intoxicated. Patted down for weapons, none located. Taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
9:56 a.m. — Theft. Report of felony-level theft of construction equipment, checkbook; forgery, W8200 block Summit Avenue, Ladysmith.
1:49 p.m. — Theft. Wagon Wheel, N7308 Wis. 40, Bruce. Report of hand tools stolen, possibly a former tenant who was evicted last June.
2:52 p.m. — Accident. US 8 and Little X Road, Tony. Car in ditch.
5:44 p.m. — Animal complaint. N4900 W. 15th Street N, Ladysmith. Ducks on the lam. Caller trying to gather them up, but one led them to this address. There is a chicken coop with deceased chickens and ducks. A warming light had burned out. Deceased animals taken care of.
11:32 p.m. — Motorist assist. US 8 and Log Cabin Road, Weyerhaeuser. Vehicle slide-in, no injuries. Wrecker called.
Jan. 4
6:10 a.m. — Accident. County D and Hopkins Road, Conrath. Vehicle in ditch, no one around. Wrecker called.
12:18 p.m. — Accident. Prairie and Snafu roads, Conrath. U-Haul moving van partly in ditch. Wrecker called.
1:31 p.m. — Check welfare. N4500 block Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Senior center called to report resident did not respond when meal delivered. Officer entered home to check, looks like person left in a hurry. Located at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
3:11 p.m. — Miscellaneous. 1100 block W. Fifth Street S, Ladysmith. Some plowed snow into caller’s yard. Resident would let his plow company know as they were supposed to remove snow but didn’t. Now he has to hire someone else.
3:23 p.m. — Miscellaneous. 500 block E. Eighth Street S, Ladysmith. ATV keeps doing wheelies and donuts in street with several different drivers. Police will do extra patrols. Another call, but ATV was put away before officer arrived.
3:53 p.m. — Miscellaneous. W8100 block County D, Conrath. Verbal argument, now out driving around. Officer advised not criminal and person would need to consider how to remove himself from the situation.
5:-5 p.m. — Road hazard. Lake Avenue and E. Ninth Street N, Ladysmith. Vehicle in roadway, blocking a lane. Vehicle removed, parked in alley.
5:58 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle. N7300 block County X West, Glen Flora. Jeep parked over white line causing plows to go around. Called owner of license plates who said they no longer own vehicle or know who does. Plates removed as they do not belong to vehicle. Wrecker called.
6:22 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle. County P and Tinder Road, Ladysmith. Vehicle in ditch. No injuries. Wrecker called.
6:06 p.m. — Miscellaneous. N6300 County X East, Glen Flora. Highway department reported resident pushing driveway snow across road, causing a high berm. Officer spoke with resident, who said he’d find a different way to plow.
7:21 p.m. — Animal at large. Worden Avenue E and E. Ninth Street S, Ladysmith. Officer lost contact with animal, a chocolate lab headed north.There have been problems with this dog that belongs somewhere by 10th Street and Worden Avenue.
7:29 p.m. — Miscellaneous. 800 block Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. Vehicle parked in front of garage, blocking vehicles. Driver is harassing child about parking there.. Alley has not been plowed, driver may be stuck. Vehicle removed, parked in appropriate spot.
8:13 p.m. — Accident. N3400 block Grow Road, Tony. Vehicle in ditch, well off road. Wrecker called.
8:46 p.m. — College Avenue W and W. Fifth Street S, Ladysmith. Caller advised vehicle parked in traffic lane east of church entrance. Vehicle is not a road hazard.
11:41 p.m. — Traffic stop. US 8 and Schmidt Road, Ladysmith. Ticket for operating while suspended. Driver gave consent to search vehicle. Small amount of marijuana discovered, seized. THC will be destroyed. Driver advised to call for a valid driver to get him and the vehicle.
Jan. 5
12:29 a.m. — Assist other department. N6300 block Crystal Spring Drive, Ladysmith. Milwaukee police officer reported they had a vehicle completely totaled with no signs of a driver in the middle of a median on an interstate in their jurisdiction. The vehicle comes back to a Rusk County resident. Rusk County officer reached Rusk County resident to connect with the Milwaukee officer.
8:44 a.m. —Assist other department. W2900 block Lawrence Street, Glen Flora. Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office contacted Rusk County about a resident’s vehicle in the East Bay parking lot for a few days. Rusk County contacted owner, who removed vehicle.
2:40 p.m. — Fraud. Exeland. Caller was contacted by Publishers Clearinghouse claiming they had won a prize and had to send $150 in gift cards. Next they had to take out a $1,500 loan to pay for taxes on prize money. Caller advised to not answer these calls, and if they did report the matter has been referred to law enforcement. Caller given information about how to avoid this in the future.
4:45 p.m. — Accident. W3000 block Walrath Road, Glen Flora. Truck in ditch, people trying to get it out with another truck. Officer advised no one around, truck not a road hazard. Truck removed.
7:29 p.m. —Abandoned vehicle. E. Eighth Street S and Worden Avenue E, Ladysmith. ATV parked in roadway.
8:59 p.m. — Assist citizen. Walmart, 800 W. 10th Street S, Ladysmith. Caller reported his family is homeless and from Mississippi. They are parked in the store parking lot, trying to get money to return home. Subject put in motel for the night under the chaplins program. Referred to Rusk County social services and an Eau Claire shelter for additional assistance.
10:39 p.m. — Animal at large. 800 block Factory Street, Hawkins. Caller advised dog was hit by vehicle and killed. Second dog alive. Animal control called.
11:44 p.m. — Road hazard. US 8 and Stark Road, Tony. Truck blocking westbound lane. Ran out of gas. Vehicle removed before officer arrived.
Jan. 6
2:45 a.m. — Miscellaneous. Kwik Trip, 100 W. Ninth Street N, Ladysmith. Officer checking on a subject at the store for a few hours. Man is from Michigan, left there by a girlfriend. he is working on a ride back home. He asked if LCO was close, and will go there the next day. Officer reported the man is under the influence of some type of substance. Store workers are OK with him staying there for now, and will call if he causes any issues.
9:39 a.m. — Traffic offense. E, Fifth Street S and Fritz Avenue E, Ladysmith. Caller reported black truck is parked so far out he can’t get through. Neighbor going to try and reach owner. Caller got through.
11:17 a.m. — Miscellaneous. Weyerhaeuser Cenex, W14336 U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Caller states previous employee won’t return business keys. Officer contacted person, who had not seen messages and will return keys. If not returned the business will pursue theft charges.
2:21 p.m. — Assist motorist. US 8 and Christman Road, Bruce. Waiting on tow from a friend. Off the road. Not a hazard.
3:41 p.m. — Accident with property damage. W7700 block Old 14 Road, Ladysmith. Truck in ditch, no injuries. Road closed to let wrecker to remove vehicle.
5:01 p.m. — Information. W9300 block Silver Spring Road, Holcombe. Caller advised having fireworks permit from town of Willard. Will be lighting off fireworks around 6 p.m.
5:04 p.m. — Suspicious activity. N4500 block Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Caller states vehicle entered driveway three times, individuals walking around home. Officer advised someone is in house but won’t answer door, will talk with neighbors. Neighbor advised they rent this property out and someone is supposed to be staying there, with the vehicle registered owner matching the renter.. The property manager advised the renter called earlier and could not find the property. This is why they were at multiple locations.
6:04 p.m. — Accident with property damage. US 8 and County W South, Weyerhaeuser. Semi driver slid into ditch after swerving to avoid a passing on-coming vehicle in his lane. The icy shoulder caused the truck to slide into ditch and become stuck. Wrecker called. Road closed to allow for removal. Semi removed.
6:07 p.m. — Information. N5300 block Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller reported electric panel is being messed with, neighbor is melting snow in the driveway with a flamethrower. Requested extra patrol.
6:11 p.m. —Accident with property damage. County D-F and Bear Lake Road, Chetek. Vehicle in ditch, Officer advised driver is elderly and appears to possibly be intoxicated. Subject is sitting in vehicle to stay warm. An earlier caller advised the subject was “tanked.” Subject detained, taken to law enforcement center for testing. Vehicle not a road hazard, green tagged for removal.
6:26 p.m. — Suspicious activity. 114 E. Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised a vacant apartment next door with a nearby storage closet no one is supposed to be in. The door is now locked and can hear someone inside the room. Officer advised door was locked. Received permission to enter. Everything OK, but garbage.
6:26 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle. E. Sixth Street S and Sabin Avenue E, Ladysmith. Vehicle in roadway, not running. Talked with owner who will be moving it.
8:25 p.m. — Traffic stop. Memorial Bridge and E. Third Street S, Ladysmith. Officer conducted traffic stop for windshield covered in frost and ice. Vehicle stopped on bridge. Driver said was having transmission problems and going to Kwik Trip to get oil. Driver cleared off windshield before being released from the stop. Driver moved vehicle off bridge to a local parking area.
10:27 p.m. — 911 hang-up. N5400 block County M. Corridor 25, Hawkins. 911 caller reported severe crash, no one responding. Dispatch could hear snowmobiles in background, people talking loudly. Made contact, everyone OK. They had gotten a snowmobile stuck, off trail. Conservation warden notified.
11:51 p.m. — Child custody dispute. 100 block Washington Avenue, Bruce. Caller advised his father was supposed to pick up child at bus stop. Bus driver advised the mom picked up the child at school. The child is with her and OK. Mother advised the school tried to reach the father and grandfather as the school was getting out an hour early, but no one answered. Family advised to talk this over. They will meet at the law enforcement center to exchange the child.
Jan. 7
12:15 a.m. — Assist citizen. 1100 block Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller request officer to help get elderly individual to go back into their facility. She was returned.
12:26 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle. County D and N. Shore Drive, Conrath. Vehicle unoccupied. Made contact with registered owner, who advised they were nearby calling coyotes and will have vehicle removed tonight when they are done.
2:15 a.m. — Animals at large. W16700 block US 8, Rice Lake. Officer out with four dogs in the road. Owner contacted, who advised they were able to get through their fence.
11:41 a.m. — Trespass. W9200 Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Caller reported trespassers on land. Officer advised it is a civil matter, part of an estate.
1:40 p.m. — Assist motorist. US 8 and Taylor Road, Ladysmith. Officer advised having motor problems. They have made some calls to get help. Vehicle removed.
2:35 p.m. — Check well-being. W8200 block of Oak Ridge Road, Conrath. Caller requested welfare check on person he has been unable to reach for a week. Officer spoke with a relative who spoke with person this morning, who was sick but otherwise fine.
2:46 p.m. — Lost property. Bruce. Lost a wallet with a dragon on it.
4:25 p.m. — Theft. 700 block Roesler Avenue, Ladysmith. Walk-in complaint on theft of 4 foot stepladder, blue with yellow top, and a Hart vacuum cleaner, white color. Tools left at the location overnight.
8:05 p.m. — Accident. W7700 block Maple Hill Road, Ladysmith. 911 caller reported one-vehicle accident, over a snowbank and hitting a tree. Both occupants out, claiming no injuries. No transport. Vehicle removed. Driver ticketed for operating while suspended.
8:25 p.m. — Information. W2600 block Sunfish Lake Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised another person won’t stop texting disrespectful things. Officer reported texts were not threatening. Caller advised to block person sending the texts.
Jan. 8
12:18 p.m. — Assist motorist. Deerwood Drive, Ladysmith. Officer advised giving motorist a ride home as they moved over to pass each other on the road, the other driver slid into the ditch.
1:31 a.m. — Suspicious activity. 100 W. Ninth Street N, Ladysmith. Vehicle reported heading toward Ladysmith at high rate of speed. City officer located vehicle matching description at Kwik trip. Driver advised he may have been speeding. Offense did not occur in city. After further investigation, subjects were advised to adhere to speed limits. They advised they understood. Contact was ended.
2:46 p.m. — Road hazard. W6300 block County I, Tony. Caller reported someone plowed snow across highway and may be a road hazard. Officer checked, no hazard observed.
2:53 p.m. — Suspicious activity. 1500 block of Jez Road. Officer out with vehicle backed up to dumpster.
3:28 p.m. — Assist motorist. County G and Ricci Road, Conrath. Officer advised subject with engine issues.
3:29 p.m. — Fire call. Flambeau Door, 400 W. Ninth Street N, Ladysmith. Caller reported natural gas smell inside store.
4:11 p.m. — Assist citizen. N6400 block County J, Ladysmith. Caller requested an officer make contact with a female to tell her she is not allowed on property. She was told adults on the property did not want her there or want her to have any contact with them. Any more complaints could result in tickets.
5:24 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle. Nail Creek Road, Ladysmith. Vehicle with flat tire along side of road, but will have it removed tonight. Vehicle removed.
5:26 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle. 400 block Edgewood Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised a vehicle has been in their lot all day. No one home at residence of registered owner. Caller advised they could remove the vehicle at their expense.
6:08 p.m. — Accident driver reportable. County B and Circle Road, Glen Flora. Caller advised being side-swiped by another vehicle. No injuries, but the other vehicle kept going. The other vehicle had its brights on, so unable to get a description of other vehicle.
7:44 p.m. — Information. W14400 block Culver Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. Caller concerned neighbor stands at end of driveway looking toward their house. Caller advised neighbor not breaking any laws with standing on the side of the roadway. Advised to call law enforcement if the neighbor comes onto their property.
Jan. 9
7:21 a.m. — Assist motorist. US 8 and Taylor Road, Ladysmith. Officer out with two vehicles. Vehicle blew a tire and another went flat. They are off the highway.
11:12 a.m. — Theft. 400 block Railroad Ave., Bruce. Caller reports former employee stole a red tool cart. Tried calling with no response. A DNR complaint was passed along to a conservation warden of a possible illegal size fish, same suspect. If suspect returns cart, they don’t want further law enforcement action.
1:53 p.m. — Accident. College Avenue E and E. Third Street S, Ladysmith. 911 call of vehicle in ditch. One arrest for warrant. One arrest for probation. Advise owner of vehicle to have it removed.
3:12 p.m. — Theft. W5500 block Main Street, Sheldon. Caller from group home advised theft of cigarettes, lighter from a gas station. Gas station is fine as long as group home pays for the loss. Manager of group home will take care of issue. Officer will advise DHHS of issue.
3:14 p.m. — Animal at large. N1700 block of County G, Conrath. EMT reporting two cattle on roadway. Snow up to the barbed wire. Officer reports cattle now feeding out in the fields and not a hazard.
4:45 p.m. — Assist other department, Wis. 27 N, Ladysmith. Chippewa County advises they are on phone with subject they issued a Silver Alert for who is on Wis. 27 north of Ladysmith. Officer has visual on suspect southbound at 4-corners. Traffic stop. Subject in squad, being taken to Chippewa Falls. Vehicle parked and secured at visitors center.
4:49 p.m. — DNR offense. Bruce Area Library, 102 W. River Ave., Bruce. Subject just purchased a snowmobile and thought he had 15 days to register it. He was told he cannot ride the snowmobile until it is registered and has a trail pass. Snowmobile taken home and owner will notify law enforcement when he is in compliance.
5:27 p.m. — Theft. Walmart, 800 W.10th Street S, Ladysmith. Two unknown females tried to push out two carts of merchandise, but staff prevented this.. Employees claimed the females did leave wearing two backpacks with items inside that were not paid for. Store staff will review video. These are same two females from a previous case one month ago.
11:25 p.m. — Noise complaint. 200 block Fritz Ave., Ladysmith. Dogs barking for last 3 hours and are outside. Contacted homeowner who advised they were only outside a few minutes. Dogs are inside now and not barking.
