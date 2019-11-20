A Ladysmith man could be facing charges of second degree sexual assault of a child in Rusk County Circuit Court after the 15-year old victim’s mother found him in her daughters bed without pants on.
The probable cause statement reflects that Talor A. Beckwith, 20, is likely to be charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.
At the time of the incident, Beckwith was serving five years probation after being convicted of being one of the three individuals who vandalized the Ladysmith Lions pavilion at the Rusk County Fairground last fall. Beckwith is being held in the Rusk County Jail on a probation hold.
According to the probable cause statement, on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. a Ladysmith police officer spoke with a Ladysmith resident who was reporting that her 15-year old daughter had been raped by Beckwith whom she had found laying in her daughter’s bed without pants on. She told Beckwith to leave her residence; afterwards her daughter reported Beckwith had raped her.
The young victim reported Beckwith had gone to her house after school to listen to music and watch television in her bedroom. At one point Beckwith had allegedly told the victim they should have sex and she replied no.
The victim told Beckwith no multiple times however he forced himself onto the victim, grabbed her by the throat and proceeded to have inappropriate relations with her.
The probable cause statement alleges that when the victim left the bedroom her mother noticed she was acting oddly. Both the mother and daughter returned to the bedroom and found Beckwith under the blankets. Beckwith told the mother they “were just cuddling” and told the mother he thought his victim was 16.
When told to leave the residence, Beckwith asked if he could put his pants on.
The officer met with Beckwith at his Ladysmith residence where he told the officer “I don’t know what actually happened, I was just chilling there.” He told the officer he had been wearing shorts and had been sitting on the corner of the bed.
Beckwith allegedly denied that a sexual assault had taken place saying that he had only kissed his victim on the check. He told the officer that he had been wearing shorts because when he “chills” and watches television he wears shorts.
Beckwith told the officer he believed his victim was 18. He was then placed under arrest.
Beckwith is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
