A Sheldon man has been charged with multiple drug related charges in Rusk County Circuit Court following a routine traffic stop.
Randall R. Baughman, 28, has been charged with one felony count of possession with intent – amphetamine (>10-50 grams), three felony counts of bail jumping, one felony count of possession of THC (2nd+ offense), one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed knife, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. All of the charges have a repeater modifier.
Baughman appeared by video on June 15 in Rusk County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing. He is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond and while on bond must maintain absolute sobriety. Baughman’s request for a signature bond was denied but is expected to be taken up at a later time.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 9:30 p.m. on May 30 a Rusk County deputy conducted a traffic stop for a defective brake lamp and illegible temporary license in the vehicle’s window in the Village of Sheldon.
Upon contact with the driver, Baughman, the deputy noticed he was visible nervous. When asked if there was anything illegal in his vehicle, Baughman allegedly paused and said he was unsure because the vehicle was not his.
A records check of the vehicle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation the vehicle had recently been sold to Baughman.
Following the records check, Baughman told the deputy the previous owner was involved in illegal drug activity and commonly possessed methamphetamine and THC, according to the criminal complaint. He consented to a search of the vehicle and advised the deputy there was likely methamphetamine and marijuana under the front driver seat.
When exiting the vehicle Baughman was searched and had an expandable multi-colored knife in his front pants pocket.
A search of the vehicle revealed a wooden box with eight gem-style bags, four of those bags allegedly had a white crystalline substance. Baughman told the deputy there was between a half and a full ounce of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
In the search, the deputy also found a plastic bag with a green, plant-like material that smelled of marijuana, a glass smoking device with crystalline residue and two unopened THC vape cartridges with 1,000 mg of liquid.
Baughman was taken into custody and in an interview with law enforcement, he admitted he had been fronted the drugs earlier in the day and had been intending to drop them off, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly admitted that he commonly purchases methamphetamine to later distribute it. Baughman admitted to being a middleman for a few months.
The drug-related items seized during the traffic stop were tested and at the time of the stop, Baughman had 23.2 grams of methamphetamine and 14.1 grams of THC. The smoking device tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
At the time of the traffic stop, Baughman was on active supervision for felony bail jumping and prohibited from carrying a concealed knife. Baughman also at the time had three open court cases and bonds in Rusk County Circuit Court and this incident violates those bonds.
Baughman is scheduled to appear on June 29 for an arraignment in Rusk County Circuit Court.
