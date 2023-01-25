This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from Jan. 17-23.
Jan. 17
3:07 a.m. – Open building. W8000 block County D, Conrath. Vehicle in parking lot, open door. Footprints leading in. Officer cleared building, owners arrived on scene. Nothing further.
8:40 a.m. – Traffic offense. N4500 block of County I, Tony. Reports of a driver not stopping for a school bus. Vehicle attempt to stop. Slid past bus on icy roadways. No enforcement action taken due to road conditions.
8:41. a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. County B and U.S. 8, Glen Flora. Officer advised vehicle hit deer. Hazard in roadway. Owner able to get vehicle home.
9:25 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. 700 block of Main Street, Bruce. Subject advised a vehicle abandoned on his property. Owner contacted. He will get vehicle this weekend.
12:02 p.m. – Fire alarm. 1700 Edgewood Ave. E, Ladysmith. Alarm going off for smoke in building 7. Advised no smoke in area, alarm went off due to something the cooks were making.
3: 16 p.m. – Road hazard. Edming Road and Town Line Roadd, Glen Flora. Concerned citizen advising multiple people getting stuck on Edming Road. Has called town chairperson multiple times. Patrol requested to verify state of road.
11:43 p.m. – Hang up. 800 block of Miner Avenue E, Ladysmith. Advised received hang up call, could hear female and child talking in background. Unable to call back. Officer made contact with female subject who advised one of her children was playing with a phone and dialed 911.
Jan. 18
7:34 a.m. – Animal at large. W8700 block of Townline Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised two large pit bulls showed up at residence. Dogs are in their vehicle. Animal control contacted.
7:28 a.m. – Hang up. 100 block of First Street S, Ladysmith. No caller on line. No talking heard. Number called back. Message left. Phone plots to the skate park.
12:47 p.m. – Miscellaneous. Polaski Lake Boat Landing, Bruce. Caller advised vehicle parked in front of fire hydrant at boat landing. Officer reports no one at boat landing when he arrived.
5:28 p.m. – Accident with property damage. County O and Singer Road, Bruce. Received call advising vehicle roll over. No one in vehicle. Driver’s window smashed out. Owner contacted. Returning with tractor to remove vehicle from ditch.
Jan. 19
2:00 a.m. – Animal complaint. 500 block of Center Avenue E, Ladysmith. Caller reporting barking dog. Caller called back. Dog is now inside and not barking.
6:32 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. Beebe Road and County E, Bruce. Caller advising vehicle went into ditch. Driver has a tow truck on the way.
11:58 a.m. – Traffic offense. 200 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advising employees were driving reckless around the shop and building.
12:09 p.m. – Criminal damage to property. W9000 Sunfish Lake Road, Ladysmith. Caller reporting damage to headlight. Vehicle was parked at a friend’s house. Caller has proof the headlight was not damaged when parked. Information taken for insurance.
7: 19 p.m. – Assist citizen. Lake Ave railroad crossing, Ladysmith. Received call advising snowmobile stuck on tracks. Contact Canadian National. All trains stopped. Snowmobile stuck in the switch on tracks. Driver advised unfamiliar with trails and took a wrong turn. Snowmobile dislodged from tracks.
Jan. 20
3:00 a.m. – Information. River Avenue and E. Third Street N, Ladysmith. Received call from public works requesting officer to remove vehicles from intersection for snow removal. Vehicles cited for winter parking.
7:18 a.m. – Accident with property damage. N2500 block of Wis. 27, Conrath. Owner requesting tow truck. Vehicle slid into snowbank. Reporting damage but drivable.
8:49 a.m. – Accident with property damage. Washburn Avenue and Third St, Weyerhaeuser. Caller reporting he hit another vehicle with his plow. No injuries. Minor vehicle damage. Insurance exchanged and photos taken.
9:19 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. Bolgers Road, Weyerhaeuser. Caller reporting vehicle left overnight at entrance to ice age trail. Owner contacted. Stated he is winter camping and is fine.
11:42 a.m. – Accident with property damage. W12000 block of U.S. 8. Caller reports backing out of driveway and hitting vehicle. Road blockage. Tow truck en route. Eastbound lane temporarily closed.
12:09 p.m. – Fire call. N3000 block of Wis. 40. Vehicle fire. Owner states he was attempting to jump start another vehicle. Went into house. Returned to find vehicle fully engulfed.
1:55 p.m. – Accident with injury. U.S. 8, Bruce. Advised of one vehicle roll over. Subject shook but no injuries. Tow truck removed vehicle. Vehicle driven home by a parent.
5:36 p.m. – Burglar alarm. 400 block of W Ninth Street N, Ladysmith. Audible alarm from inside of business. Store manager contacted. Gate may have been bumped. Someone will come to take care of alarm.
7:50 p.m. – Animal complaint. 200 block of Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advising two boxers running around neighborhood. One dog came to officer, taken to animal shelter. Second dog was not located.
Jan. 21
3:54 a.m. – Traffic stop. First Street and Maple Street, Conrath. Attempting to stop vehicle going at 80 mph. Northbound on Cemetery Road. Taylor County Sheriff sending unit to assist. Advised vehicle going into Conrath at 100 mph. Headed south on County G. Vehicle detained behind fabrication shop. Field sobriety conducted. Male subject transported.
8:12 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. 200 block of E Seventh Street S, Ladysmith. Caller advised vehicle in snowbank. Officer advised vehicle is unoccupied. Owner contacted. Vehicle was pushed out.
10:10 a.m. – Animal complaint. 600 block of E Second Street S, Ladysmith. Caller advised neighbor’s dog bit her dog. Both dogs were nose to nose at fence. One leaned over and bit smaller dog on nose. Complainant requested incident be recorded.
11:14 a.m. – Gas drive off. W14000 block of U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised vehicle drove off without paying for gas. Subject stopped at U.S. 8 and Swamp Road. Subject called store to take care of the issue. Advised store confirmed payment. Driver released.
11:25 a.m. – Theft. N7200 block of Wis. 40, Ladysmith. Caller advised wallet stolen at Fresh Market or Dollar General. Officer advised her items were turned over to the Fresh Market staff. No theft occurred.
5:20 p.m. – Hang up. W13000 County O, Bruce. Recording advising someone was in a sever crash and they are unable to respond. Call plots at Christie Mountain. Contact made. Subject advised they are okay and at the warming area.
6:26 p.m. – Check well being of subject. Caller advised a truck was parked on the side of the road with footprints leading into woods. Officer traveled to location and saw a spot where a vehicle had formerly been parked. Unable to locate vehicle.
10:47 p.m. – Animal at large. 400 block of W Fourth Street N, Ladysmith. Caller advised of stray cat. Cat is orange and wearing a bowtie. Animal control contacted.
Jan. 22
4:04 a.m. – Criminal damage to property. N5000 block of Wis. 73, Glen Flora. Caller advised someone cut gas line to his trailer. Caller shut off gas line at tank. No fire department needed. Caller’s dog was also let out. Report pending.
7:58 a.m. – Anonymous. 600 block of Third Street, Ladysmith. Caller advised subject is violating bond conditions by having contact with persons under 18. Office spoke with residents. No one under 18 is present.
8:05 a.m. – Animal at large. W6900 block of Triangle Lane, Tony. Caller stating a dog running loose dragging part of a chain. Contacted animal control. Dog captured. Owner advised they can pick dog up from shelter on Monday.
2:23 p.m. – Harassment. 100 block of First Street N, Ladysmith. Caller reported harassment from subject calling around eighty times a day. Subject contacted. Advised not to call.
9: 52 p.m. – Miscellaneous. 1000 block of E Tenth Street S, Ladysmith. Caller advised her kids were approached by two juveniles. Juveniles stated they were drunk on fireball and wanted to fight. Officer patrolled area. Could not locate subjects.
10:30 p.m. – Animal complaint. W12000 U.S. 8, Bruce. Caller advising she hit an owl. Owl is still alive. Caller removed owl to south side snowbank. DNR called. Officer advised owl removed and sent to rehab.
11:14 p.m. – Assist citizen. 1500 block of E Sixteenth Street S, Ladysmith. Caller advised trailer broke down in middle of road. King pin came loose. Trailer disconnected from semi-truck. Blocking Sixteenth Street by Rockwell. Northbound traffic detoured onto Doughty Road. Southbound traffic detoured onto Barnett Road. Tow truck called to remove trailer.
Jan. 23
7:12 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. Wis. 40 and Old Highway D Road, New Auburn. Caller advising he hit a deer. He is already out of the county. Reporting minimal damage over $1,000. No injuries. Caller advised of reporting requirements.
5:33 p.m. – Hang up. N6000 block of Morgan Creek Road, Hawkins. Call received with no one on the line. Officer made contact with female subject. No emergency reported. Caller bumped their phone.
6:28 p.m. – Check well being of subject. Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller advised fiancé was shopping at Walmart at 1 p.m. Had not returned home yet on icy roads. Contact made. Advised fiancé had not called due to phone dying. Was getting oil changed in Ladysmith.
6:47 p.m. – Motorist assistance. W10000 block of County E, Bruce. Caller advised truck parked with lights on. Officer advised vehicle broken down. Driver contacted AAA but they are taking awhile to get there.
9:02 p.m. – Fire call. W5900 block of County D, Sheldon. Reporting garage on fire. Jump River Electric contacted. Power disconnected from garage to house. Tankers sent from Cornell. Advised traffic control needed. Blocking eastbound traffic on County D and County G. More tankers needed. Ladysmith and Jump River tankers notified.
Jan. 24
1:22 a.m. – Burglar alarm. N3500 block of Hutchinson Road, Bruce. Alarm company advised garage motion alarm going off. Contact made with owner. Advised everything OK.
5:47 a.m. – Anonymous. U.S. 8 and County XE, Glen Flora. Caller advised piglets on roadway. Some alive, some deceased. Male subject putting them into back of truck. Animal control contacted. Advised piglets returned to pig farm. Passerby states trailer from pig farm had a door open.
6:53 a.m. – Animal at large. N7000 Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Reports of two pit bulls running down the road. Caller advised they had the dogs in their truck. Animal control contacted.
