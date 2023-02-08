This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
Jan. 31
1:57 p.m. – Suspicious activity/ person. N900 block of Sunrise Point Road, Chetek. Caller reporting that someone went in patio door of cabin and turned on all the faucets. Water all over the floor. Nothing taken. Caller would like incident logged. Extra patrol requested.
4: 31 p.m. – Fraud. 600 block of Blackburn Street, Bruce. Caller reporting Facebook scam. Buyer sent a check for caller’s furniture for sale. Bank informed caller that company on check does not exist. Common fraud that is untraceable. No investigation at this time.
5:58 p.m. – Accident with property damage. Wis. 40, Bruce. Caller advising he hit a deer. Deer needs to be dispatched. Making arrangements to be towed. Advised deer then took off.
Feb. 1
6:40 a.m. – Caller stating a vehicle driving without lights on. Headed toward school. Driver is being unsafe. Officer could not locate vehicle.
7:08 p.m. – Traffic stop. E. Fourth Street S. and Phillips Avenue E., Ladysmith. Subject pulled over for broken headlight. Verbal warning. Subject did not know headlight was out. Will order correct part.
7:12 p.m. – Theft. 700 block of W. Ninth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advising of theft of cell phone. Advised he called the phone and someone answered. Officer received a call back saying subject had found phone.
2:32 p.m. – Traffic stop. Wis. 40 and Highway D, Bruce. Two separate warnings for speed given in this area. No further report.
8:10 p.m. – DNR offense. 900 block of College Avenue W., Ladysmith. ER advising of snowmobile accident over by Hawkins. Male subject walked into ER.
8:57 p.m. – Assist citizen. N6700 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller advising broken down vehicle on highway. Subjects do not have jack to change tire. A jack is coming from Exeland.
Feb. 2
3 a.m. – Motorist assistance. Lawrence Street and County I, Tony. Vehicle disabled. Pushed vehicle off of road near bus garage. Vehicle has flashers on. Officer advised subject to remove it today.
3:51 a.m. – Animal dispatched. Edgewood Avenue E. and E. Eleventh Street N., Ladysmith. Caller reporting deer that needs to be dispatched. Officer dispatched deer and moved it to side of the road.
9:34 a.m. – Check well being of subject. 300 block of Sabin Avenue W., Ladysmith. Parent calling about child missing a lot of school. Officer spoke with other parent who states juvenile has been sick. Officer will contact caller with the information.
10:59 a.m. – Miscellaneous. 100 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Officer made contact with subject about vehicle. He has ten days to hand it over to titled owner or it will be reported as stolen. Subject understood.
11:59 a.m. – Animal at large. 300 block of Eighth Street, Ladysmith. Officer reporting she has two dogs at location. Animal control contacted. Will pick up the dogs.
1:16 p.m. – Traffic offense. 900 block of College Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advising subject left hospital driving older vehicle. Subject heavily intoxicated. Subject headed to Exeland or County Market. Officer unable to locate subject.
2:06 p.m. – Check well being of subject. 600 block of Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. Neighbor concerned about elderly female subject. People have been taking things from her. Subject advised OK, has a friend with her. Subject will contact officer about theft, she is compiling list of things taken.
4:53 p.m. – Alarm. N6400 block of Lakeshore Drive, Tony. Call from alarm company alerting of break in. Officer attempted to contact owner. Message left. Officer advised no tracks in snow. Believes it’s a false alarm.
10:10 p.m. – Theft. N200 block of Wis. 27, Holcombe. Caller reporting theft of large container of antifreeze. Subjects bought some items and left. Came back and stole antifreeze which they put into vehicle and left. Plates don’t match vehicle.
11:07 p.m. – Criminal damage to property. N4400 block of Wis. 40, Bruce. Caller reporting mailbox damage. Officer spoke with clerk at post office. Advised they are having issues with delivery at address. Subject upset because post office stopped delivering mail due to snow not being removed. Mail carrier advised she delivered mail yesterday and the lid of mailbox fell off. It had been held on by one bolt. Incident documented. Post office not responsible for damage.
Feb. 3
1:03 a.m. – Traffic stop. 1600 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Officer pulled subject over for nonregistration of vehicle. Contacted owner and issued citations for nonregistration and no insurance.
6:43 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. County P and Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Passerby advising vehicle parked on side of road. She didn’t stop to see if anyone was in vehicle. Officer made contact. Vehicle is unoccupied but not a hazard. Tagged with green tag. 48 hour notice.
8:10 a.m. – Other department assistance. Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department. Sawyer County is requesting a city officer to go to the ER. Need a statement from stabbing victim.
2:23 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle. W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller from County Market advising they need a vehicle in parking lot removed. Officer advised vehicle is on private property. They can tow it at their own expense.
4:40 p.m. – Information. 500 block of W. Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. Call received. Active burglar alarm. Key holder contacted. Manager sent. Advised they would not need an officer to respond to the incident.
5:48 p.m. – Animal dispatched. N500 block of County VV, Sheldon. Caller reporting deer with broken leg. Officer advised deer went into woods. Could not locate.
8:06 p.m. –Traffic stop. County A and Rames Road, Ladysmith. Officer pulled over vehicle due to defective brake lamp and suspended license. Driver found to have valid driver’s license. Warning issued.
Feb. 4
12:52 a.m. – Juvenile alcohol violation. 200 Worden Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller reporting underage drinking at establishment. Establishment stated call was made by disgruntled patron who had been kicked out of bar.
1:23 a.m. – Motorist assistance. Thatcher Road and U.S. 8, Tony. Vehicle parked on side of road. Working on a mechanical issue. Subject advised he can get vehicle running. Replacing alternator.
2:02 a.m. – Traffic stop. Town Line Road and Circle Road, Glen Flora. Warning for displaying false registration. Registration does not match vehicle. Driver consented to vehicle search. Nothing found.
6:01 a.m. – Fire alarm. 1900 block of Meadowbrook Road, Ladysmith. Commercial fire alarm going off. Worker contacted. Subject advised alarm is malfunctioning and he can’t turn it off. No actual fire.
12:02 p.m. – Information. W6000 block of U.S. 8, Tony. Caller states vehicle pulled into his driveway. Vehicle has a sticker on back that says ‘yee yee.’ Caller approached vehicle and it quickly pulled away. Caller wants incident documented, it has been an ongoing issue.
12:14 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle. County A and Berkeypile Road, Ladysmith. Officer stopped to check on unoccupied vehicle. Owner contacted. Junkyard Jed is picking up vehicle. Vehicle removed.
3:01 p.m. – Animal at large. County O and Sunny Hill Road, Bruce. Caller reporting three head of cattle on roadway. Owner contacted. Cattle already back in fence.
3:50 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 200 block of Lindoo Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller reporting neighbor tearing up his yard. Caller called back stating he had cleared things up with neighbor.
4:38 p.m. – Found property. W14000 block of Railway Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. Caller states he received call regarding lost wallet. Caller went to retrieve wallet. It contained prescription medications that weren’t his. Caller believes another subject attempted to get him into trouble. Officer sent to dispose of medications.
5:26 – Traffic stop. Wis. 27 and County A, Ladysmith. Vehicle pulled over with expired registration. Subject stated he would renew it when he got home. Officer advised he would run the registration at a later date and mail citation if it wasn’t renewed.
Feb. 5
2:09 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 200 block of Coleman Street, Bruce. Caller advising subjects accused him of messing with their truck. Subjects were going to get evidence and beat caller up. Caller states he did not mess with their truck.
3:17 p.m. – Fraud. 4100 block of County A, Bloomer. Caller advised while setting up new TV she received unauthorized charges on debit card. Bank was able to stop most pending transactions. Bank advised caller to contact sheriff’s department. Caller was advised scam was international and all that could be done was to document.
7:16 p.m. – Fire call. N9000 Doege Road, Exeland. Caller advising something smells very hot in her house. Has had electrical issues in her house. No smoke or flames reported.
7:38 p.m. – Harassment. W12000 Shore Road, Bruce. Caller stating an unknown female subject posted pictures of him and his wife on social media, trying to identify caller. Caller stated he contacted female subject asking why she wanted to identify him. Subject told him, “You know why,” and hung up. Caller stated he did not know why and wants incident documented.
8:16 p.m. – Theft. 600 block of Alvey Street, Bruce. Caller advising someone stole his medication. Needs incident documented to refill medications.
Feb.. 6
9:43 a.m. – Motorist Assistance. U.S. 8 and County Line Road, Chetek. Caller advising broken down vehicle in roadway. People standing around with someone in a wheelchair. Officer responded. Advised subjects have cell phones and are calling for help.
11:32 a.m. – Check well being of subject. W9000 block of County P, Ladysmith. Caller wanting officer to check on elderly mother. Hasn’t heard from her in several days. Officer advised subject turned off cell phone and couldn’t turn it back on.
3:15 p.m. – Warrant search. N1500 block of Wis. 40, Bruce. Caller advising subject wanted on a warrant is hiding in garage. Subject barricaded herself in room with four pit bulls. Negotiation attempts unsuccessful. Officer advised subject needs to make contact with clerk of courts to satisfy warrants.
3:41 p.m. – Animal bite. W12000 of Christianson Road, Bruce. Caller advising a male subject bitten by his cat. Call turned over to animal control.
5:49 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N5000 block of Wis. 73, Glen Flora. Caller complaining about someone sabotaging vehicle. A piece of it came apart while driving down the road. Caller felt it was done intentionally.
7:52 p.m. – Motorist assistance. Wis. 27 and Doughty Road, Ladysmith. Officer out with semi on side of the road. Driver pulled over to fill out logs. Forgot to apply brake. Trailer rolled backwards and was sucked into ditch.
Jan. 7
2:41 a.m. – Noise complaint. 5000 block of Dairyland Dam Road, Ladysmith. Caller advising of two loud booms and two large flashes of light. Caller states they don’t have power. Dam worker advised a fuse blew at substation.
7:12 p.m. – Traffic offense. E. Ninth Street N. and Lake Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advising vehicle going at a high rate of speed. Headed east on Lake Avenue. Cannot get a plate on vehicle. Caller advised vehicle is now passing the high school. Caller stopped following the vehicle and is now headed home. No units available to intercept vehicle.
