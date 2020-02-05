A second inpatient competency evaluation has been ordered for a Conrath man charged with intentional homicide at a residence in the township of Willard in 2018.
Preston D. Kraft, 33, is charged in Rusk County Circuit Court with one felony count of first degree intentional homicide as a repeater and one felony count of bail jumping. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
If convicted Kraft faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for first-degree intentional homicide, plus two years for the repeater modifier and up to eight years for the felony bail jumping charge or $10,000 in fines for the felony bail jumping charge.
During a status hearing held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Kraft appeared in custody and a report was presented to the court recommending a second competency evaluation of Kraft to be completed. Prosecuting attorney Daniel Steffen wished to follow the recommendations of the report.
Kraft believes he is competent to continue with court proceedings; however, the court found there is reason to doubt Kraft’s competency. An inpatient competency evaluation was ordered.
On Nov. 12, 2018 during a competency hearing Kraft was found not competent to proceed and was ordered to undergo an evaluation and completed treatment. On March 29, 2019 in a competency hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court, following treatment, Kraft was found competent to proceed.
In the interests of moving the case along, even if the evaluation isn’t completed at the time, a competency hearing was scheduled for March 3 in Barron County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 18, 2018 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Rusk County deputies were dispatched to a Willard residence after receiving a 911 call from Tracy Pettit advising Kraft had shot her husband, Robert Pettit.
Arriving at the scene the deputies found Pettit lying in the driveway with what appeared to be a head injury. Pettit later that evening died of his wounds.
Kraft fled law enforcement in a stolen white convertible in a high speed chase. Speeds reached as high as 115 miles per hour and continued until deputies lost visual sight of the vehicle. The stolen white convertible was later found at Christie Mountain Ski Hill with five spent 9mm shell casings located in the vehicle.
Following a five-day manhunt, Kraft was located near Imalone Road and arrested.
