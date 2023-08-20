These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Giovanni W. E. Birch, 21, Glen Flora, was charged with neglecting a child (no harm and child < 6 years or disability), resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Darrell B. Cole, 48, Ladysmith, was charged with child abuse – recklessly causing harm, battery and disorderly conduct.
Misdemeanors
Brady D. Leskela, 27, Chippewa Falls, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Tina R. Merta, 40, Ladysmith, was charged with retail theft – intentionally taking <=$500.
Robert D. Merta, 18, Ladysmith, was charged with retail theft – intentionally taking <=$500.
Alyssa M. Churchwell, 19, no current address, was charged with retail theft – intentionally taking <=$500.
Rusk County Traffic
Wavern Ruth Ramsey, 60, Ladysmith, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Katherine Grace Palmer, 35, Edgerton, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Corrine Nicole Olson, 20, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Troy Allen Sunday, 55, Bruce, inattentive driving. Fined $187.90.
Brandon Michael Roach, 30, Ladysmith, exceeding speed zones, etc. (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Charles Raymond Roach, 38, New Auburn, OWI (first). Fined $937.50.
Jeremy Henry Oberle, 28, Gilman, failure to keep vehicle under control. Fined $213.10.
Guadalupe Hernandez Smilowski, 58, Bruce, passing in a no-passing zone. Fined $213.10.
Bobbie Jo Granados, 45, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Kevin Phillip Betts, 27, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Derek Joseph Andres, 18, Bruce, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt. Fined $10.
Jacqueline Marie Malisheski, 34, Sheldon, speeding on city highway (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Timothy Lee Klunder, 33, Hudsonville, Mich., speeding in a 55-mph zone (30-34 mph). Fined $295.
Jose Luis Tzompaxtle, 26, Tony, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Joshua Nathaniel Syvinski, 20, Rice Lake, speeding in a 55-mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Logan Taylor Sevre, 35, Solon Springs, speeding in a 55-mph zone (30-34 mph). Fined $295.
Sara Noreen Kolb, 20, Weyerhaeuser, speeding in a 55-mph zone (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Diona Rae-Lynn Johnson, 28, New Auburn, operating with restricted controlled substance (first). Fined $937.50. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Adam J. Arquette, 34, Catawba, OWI (first). Fined $937.50. Operating with PAC >=0.08 (first). Fined $937.50.
