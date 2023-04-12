This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from April 4-11.
April 4
9:06 a.m. – Theft. 100 block of Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller reported employee theft. Requesting an officer.
April 5
1:10 a.m. – Check well being of subject. E. 16th Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of subject laying in roadway. Officer on scene. Gave subject a ride home.
2:39 p.m. – Road hazard. Gates Avenue W. and W. Sixth Street N., Ladysmith. Large tree branch removed from roadway.
3:09 p.m. – Road hazard. E. Tenth Street N. and Park Avenue E., Ladysmith. Large trash can removed from the middle of northbound lane.
5:10 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 block of Miner Avenue E., Ladysmith. Complainant called about incident on school bus. Information gathered, video recorded, pictures taken.
6:04 p.m. – Criminal damage to property. W8000 block of Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Caller advised someone vandalized his vehicle. Vehicle smashed in front, back, tires slashed. Possible bullet hole in vehicle.
April 6
4:56 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. N. Wis. 73 and U.S. 8, Glen Flora. Caller advised of deer hit on roadway. No injuries and no major damage.
9:27 a.m. – Hang up. N. First Street and W. Main Street, Conrath. Hang up call received. Child heard crying in background, female adult swearing and telling it to stop it. Subject called back and stated she has trying to get child into vehicle. Child was running around yard and not listening.
9:35 a.m. – Fraud. 100 block of Fourth Street, Ladysmith. Caller reported a fraudulent check was received at the bank.
10:33 a.m. – Road hazard. U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of two sections on U.S. 8 with large chunks of concrete on them. Town of Strickland chairperson contacted. Will see if he can remove them. Called back and stated it is not concrete but chunks of ice mixed with sand.
11:58 a.m. – Animal at large. County W, Chetek. Caller reported his two great Pyrenees dogs are lost. Caller requesting call if any reports of dogs are made.
12:46 p.m. – Information. 200 block of E. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Received a phone call from a female subject. Stated tree on a line. Officer on scene. Advised no trees on lines in area. Female subject was not home.
1:59 p.m. – Information. Village of Bruce. Caller stated two juvenile females have been knocking on doors, asking for money for fundraiser for school. When asked what they are fund raising for, the juveniles ran off.
3:14 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. Village of Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of male subject causing havoc in village. Officer to give subject ride.
3:30 p.m. – Animal at large. N7000 block of County H, Bruce. Caller advised of large dog on her porch. Belongs to neighbor. Caller took dog home. Dog returned to caller’s yard. Caller took dog home again.
4:08 p.m. – Traffic offense. Wis. 27 and County P, Ladysmith. Caller reported Jeep all over road. Officer on scene. Subject negative for intoxicants, can continue on.
6:12 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 700 block of W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised subject came into store and was there for a long time. Now standing by vehicles outside of store. Caller unsure of subject’s description.
8:41 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. W10000 block of U.S. 8. Accidental dial of 911. Officer on scene. Verbal disagreement about lover’s triangle going on in family. Officer able to get everyone thinking clearly again.
April 7
9:07 a.m. – Harassment. 1500 block of E. 16th Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported being harassed at work. Wanting to speak with deputy.
9:54 a.m. – Weapon offense. W6000 block of Lakeshore Drive, Tony. Caller reported her neighbor shooting on his land. Caller tried to call neighbor to see where he is shooting. Worried about grandchildren playing outside. Officer spoke with neighbor. Neighbor shooting in safe direction. No violation.
2:54 p.m. – Road hazard. W. U.S. 8 and N. Cranberry Lake Road, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of blacktop breaking up at location. Large pieces coming up. Highway department called.
5:19 p.m. – Accident with property damage. 300 block of Miner Avenue E., Ladysmith. Officer advised he is on scene with subject who hit small yellow concrete post in parking lot.
6:36 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. W. Ninth Street and OJ Falge Park, Ladysmith. Caller advised of subject laying on sidewalk. Caller asked if subject OK and he said he was. Just was looking at a bug.
8:21 p.m. – Weapon offense. 400 block of Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised he heard eight to nine gunshots. Officer unable to locate.
April 8
1:45 a.m. – Animal bite. W10000 block of Squaw Point Road, Holcombe. Female subject in ER with dog bite. It was subject’s own dog. Injuries to face, stitches. Quarantine order issued.
4:48 a.m. – Fire alarm. 1900 block of Meadowbrook Road, Ladysmith. Talked with workers at location. Advised smoke coming from building. No visible flames. Ladysmith fire cleared scene.
4:52 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. N. County W. and W. Old 14 Road, Rice Lake. Caller stated truck on side of road. Has been there since yesterday. Officer on scene. Vehicle owner has cabin back in woods. Everything OK.
7:06 a.m. – Information. 800 block of Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised male subject at laundromat was not welcomed there. Been hanging out and making others uncomfortable. Officer in contact with male subject. Subject stated he was just resting and will be walking to Sheldon.
12:09 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1600 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a bake sale going on at location. Young children in road waving signs about bake sale. Officers on scene advised children to stay in the grass.
3:05 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. W. Old 14 Road and N. Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported heavy black smoke in area. Officer in area advised subject is burning a brush pile. Everything OK.
3:41 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 800 block of Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised male subject had returned to laundromat. Officer advised male subject would be cited for trespassing if he did not leave. Subject left laundromat on foot.
4:19 p.m. – Animal complaint. 600 block of E. 11 Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised neighbor’s dog out and attacked his dog, which was tied up. Neighbor apologized. Dogs got away from him.
4:47 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 100 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller reported subject in parking lot acting very strange.
April 9
6:41 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. 400 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller stated there was a male subject standing next to a tree in yard next door. Would like subject checked on. Officer on scene advised there was no person next to the tree. It was just another tree. Asked caller if he needed EMS. Caller denied EMS.
10:56 a.m. – Burglary. 6000 block of N County I, Glen Flora. Call from male passerby received. Noticed window broken out of bar. Officer on scene advised access had been gained into building and building was burglarized. Owner contacted.
11:40 p.m. – Traffic offense. W. County D and N. County F, Chetek. Caller stated a vehicle drove at them straight on, crossing both lanes of traffic. Chippewa County contacted and advised.
April 10
7:53 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 900 block of E. Tenth Street N., Ladysmith. Multiple calls received of shotgun being thrown from vehicle. Officer on scene advised he has the weapon.
2:52 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 600 block of E. Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Callers stated they were walking in parking lot. Went to a residence and subject came out and displayed a weapon. Officer on scene. Parties separated and no weapons observed.
8:47 p.m. – Noise complaint. 600 block of Sabin Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of vehicle driving around neighborhood, revving engine. Officer on scene. No activity observed. Extra patrol requested.
10:31 p.m. – 400 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised he was concerned aliens were trying to enter his home. Caller was advised by officers they have been to his house multiple times and found nothing. Caller made aware of unlawful use of 911.
