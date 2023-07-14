An Aug. 1, 2023, preliminary hearing is set for a Chippewa County man charged with felony drunk driving after he crashed just outside the village of Brill on Memorial Day Weekend, according to a complaint filed July 5 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court.

The defendant, Matthew A. O’Donnell, 37, Cornell, could face up to a six-year prison term in connection with the charge, court records added.

