An Aug. 1, 2023, preliminary hearing is set for a Chippewa County man charged with felony drunk driving after he crashed just outside the village of Brill on Memorial Day Weekend, according to a complaint filed July 5 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Matthew A. O’Donnell, 37, Cornell, could face up to a six-year prison term in connection with the charge, court records added.
The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. May 28, at the corner of County Hwy. V and 23 ½ Street. A state trooper responded to a 911 call about a vehicle that had struck a bridge.
The trooper arrived to find a van on the highway next to a guard rail on a bridge over the Brill River. The driver, later identified as the defendant, was moaning but otherwise not responsive.
The trooper said he was helping medical personnel with the driver when he saw a crushed beer can in the cupholder under the radio.
There was a 12-pack of beer on the floor between the front seats. The driver smelled of alcohol.
After the driver was flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, two troopers helped to get a blood sample for a chemical test. The sample was later returned with a reading of .286, more than three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Records show O’Donnell has three prior convictions for OWI dating back to 2005.
The complaint also includes traffic citations for failure to keep a vehicle under control, failure to transfer a vehicle title, operating a vehicle without insurance, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Court records said the defendant is free on $2,500 signature bond pending further action.
