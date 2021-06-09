A Turtle Lake man was arrested Friday, May 21 in Rusk County after a concerned citizen reported a suspicious motorist was broken down on the side of the road.
Kevin G. Johnson, 46, was arrested for the possible offenses of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, theft of a building and burglary of a dwelling.
Johnson is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. He appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court June 8 for an initial appearance hearing.
According to the probable cause statement, on Friday, May 21 at about 11 a.m., an anonymous concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspicious man broken down on the side of the road near Fire Lane Road, north of Perch Lake Road, Township of Murry.
The citizen offered to call for help, but the man adamantly refused but did identify himself as “Kevin.”
Between April 23 and May 20 the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department has received 15 reports of burglaries to seasonal cabins in the general area of where the motorist was broken down at.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office had been working with area law enforcement agencies regarding information about the burglaries in the area.
According to the probable cause statement, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office told Rusk County investigators of a possible person of interest, Johnson, suspected of driving a tan SUV type vehicle. Based on the information from the concerned citizen, deputies responded to Fire Lane Road under the belief this person could possibly be the burglary suspect.
At 11:35 a.m., deputies located a broken down tan SUV parked on Fire Lane Road, north of Meadow Dam Road. The man, later identified as Johnson, was standing next to his vehicle with the hood up.
A deputy noticed a Green Bay Packer football, cased and signed, in the front seat. Initially, Johnson allegedly told the deputy it came from a friend, later he admitted it was from a cabin.
Also in Johnson’s vehicle were a small green generator, weed-wacker and Craftsman’s tool set, all of which were believed to have come from nearby cabin burglaries. Three handguns were seen in plain view.
The probable cause statement alleges a burglary on May 20 had a Green Bay Packer cased and signed football, green generator and other items stolen.
While investigation is still ongoing, Johnson allegedly has provided confessions to numerous cabin burglaries in Rusk and Sawyer Counties. He also admitted to possessing and selling stolen firearms. At the time of the incident, Johnson was homeless and living out of his SUV.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 22 for a status hearing.
