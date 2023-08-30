These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Ryan M. Meacham, 53, Conrath, was charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tori A. Huffman, 39, Bruce, was charged with bail jumping.
Misdemeanors
Kevia M. Johnson, 33, Milwaukee, was charged with unlawful phone use – threatening harm, violation harassment restraining order and harassment – fear of death/injunction.
Robert AK Nelson, 25, Ladysmith, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Kyle C. Sprague, 36, Ladysmith, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Kyle J. Ronning, 42, Ladysmith, was charged with bail jumping, operating while revoked and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violating court order.
Terry L. Ptacek, 72, Ladysmith, was charged with criminal damage to property.
Rusk County Traffic
Joshua James Vyskocil, 38, Tony, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Kenneth John Gumness, 51, Bruce, exceeding speed zones, etc. (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
