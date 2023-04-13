Attorney General Josh Kaul and Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink today announced that Remington Jon Nystrom, age 33, has pled no contest to Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child for an incident that occurred in 2009.
This case stems from a report made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative. As part of the plea agreement, Nystrom agreed that the criminal complaint, which described the defendant touching the genitals of a 10-year-old victim while the defendant was a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara, Wisconsin, is what happened. The victim in this case had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.
“This conviction was possible because of the bravery of the survivor who reported this crime and the commitment of professionals in the criminal justice system to holding the defendant accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We encourage anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”
Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.
This case was the result of an investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department. Victim services were provided by the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink. The criminal complaint is available on request.
Nystrom could face up to 40 years of imprisonment, a $100,000 fine or both. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 18, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.