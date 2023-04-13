Attorney General Josh Kaul and Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink today announced that Remington Jon Nystrom, age 33, has pled no contest to Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child for an incident that occurred in 2009.

This case stems from a report made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative. As part of the plea agreement, Nystrom agreed that the criminal complaint, which described the defendant touching the genitals of a 10-year-old victim while the defendant was a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara, Wisconsin, is what happened. The victim in this case had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

