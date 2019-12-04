A Ladysmith man has been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court with his fifth OWI after he crashed his car into a creek.
Ryan P. Johnson, 34, is charged with one felony count of fifth offense OWI and if convicted, could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of $25,000 in fines or 10 years incarceration.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on Dec. 9 for an initial appearance hearing. He was issued a $5,000 signature bond with the conditions that he must maintain absolute sobriety and to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
On Aug. 9 at about 4:50 p.m. the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a vehicle in a creek near County O and Fire Lane Road in the township of Atlanta.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson admitted to law enforcement that he was the lone occupant in the vehicle crashed into the creek. Johnson allegedly first told deputies, “I know I’m over the limit and you guys are taking me in.”
Johnson told deputies he had been on the way home from work, talking on the phone and fell asleep when he lost cellular service. Shortly after falling asleep, he allegedly crashed into the creek.
The criminal complaint alleges Johnson admitted to having drank two alcoholic beverages prior to the crash and drank after the crash. The deputy noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Johnson, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
Johnson refused submitting to a preliminary breath test and field sobriety tests. Complaining of neck pain, he was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith.
A search warrant was required for an evidentiary chemical analysis of his blood. While at the hospital Johnson allegedly admitted that methamphetamine and marijuana would be in his system.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson admitted he dropped a coworker off at his residence and drank an alcoholic “mystery drink” and drank a couple of mixed drinks at a bar before driving home. Johnson allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana sometime between leaving work and prior to the crash and had smoked methamphetamine earlier that morning.
Johnson was medically cleared then transported to the Rusk County Jail.
Johnson’s previous OWI convictions include one in Burnett County Circuit Court in January 2011, two in Polk County Circuit Court in May 2011 and July 2013 and one in Dunn County Circuit Court in May 2018.
