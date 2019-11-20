A Glen Flora man was sentenced to nine months in the Rusk County Jail after entering a plea of guilty to his fifth OWI offense.
William G. Bluedorn, 68, pleaded guilty to one count of OWI fifth offense in Rusk County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Bluedorn will serve nine months in jail with two days credit. Additionally the court ordered a 36 month withheld sentence, 36 months probation and will have his driving privileges revoked for 36 months. Bluedorn will be required to pay a fine of $1,000, plus pay court costs and submit a DNA sample and pay the surcharge.
Once his driving privileges are reinstated he will be required to have an ignition interlock device installed for 36 months.
Bluedorn reported to the Rusk County Jail on Tuesday following court proceedings.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 25 a Rusk County deputy conducted a records check with the Department of Transportation on a red Volkswagan traveling southbound on Charles Street in Ingram. The deputy learned the registered owner, Bluedorn, had a revoked driver’s license due to a prior alcohol conviction.
A traffic stop was completed and the deputy noticed the smell of an intoxicating beverage and Bluedorn’s words were slurred. When asked why he was driving with a revoked license, Bluedorn told the deputy he was “out having a good time.” According to the criminal complaint, Bluedorn admitted to drinking a 12-pack.
He was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and the tests had to be discontinued because Bluedorn was unable to keep his balance.
Bluedorn was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith for a legal blood draw, then to the Rusk County Jail.
Bluedorn has four previous OWI convictions, two separate cases from Jefferson County Circuit Court from July 2001; one from Milwaukee County Circuit Court from January 1989 and one from Watertown City Municipal Court from April 1996.
