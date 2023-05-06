These are the Ladysmith Municipal Court forfeitures for March 2023.
David Jeremy Bishop, 47, Ladysmith, operating ATV with alcohol concentration of .08 or more, $619.
Cristopher Stanley Henderson, 19, Bruce, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $124. Non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Tezarah M. Hoeppner, 34, Ladysmith, dog at large, $161.80. Operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
