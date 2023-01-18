Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) Secretary James Bond announced $424,970 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.
Among the recipients is Indianhead Community Action Agency Inc., headquartered in Ladysmith.ICAA will receive $25,000 for their Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF) program, which supports veterans in achieving self-sufficiency. The SSVF program currently provides rapid rehousing for homeless, or nearly homeless, veterans and their families throughout 19 counties in northern Wisconsin. Veterans in need can receive temporary housing with the goal of securing permanent housing shortly after enrolling in the program.
“As a state, Wisconsin is a national leader in providing for our veterans, and we continue to strive to provide our nation’s heroes with the support and resources they’ve earned through their service,” said Gov. Evers. “These organizations do great work, ensuring Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans and their families have the services they need to be successful, and they deserve to be recognized for being a vital part of ensuring our veterans are cared for and uplifted.”
Since starting in 2015, DVA’s grant programs have been funding organizations that aim to ensure Wisconsin veterans and their families have the resources they need, as well as nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurship, technical, business, or other assistance to veteran entrepreneurs to improve employment outcomes.
“DVA is proud to work with these organizations to provide vital services to Wisconsin veterans and their loved ones,” said Secretary Bond. “>From providing basic necessities to entrepreneurship training, these grants will directly fund bettering and enriching the lives of those who have served.”
DVA is grateful for these and other community and nonprofit organizations across the state, forming a network that has resulted in thousands of veterans receiving vital assistance and resources.
This year’s other nonprofit grant recipients are:
Center for Veterans Issues Ltd. (CVI) will receive $25,000 to support a fully functional computer lab for veterans residing at Vets Place Central.
Great Lakes Dryhooch will receive $25,000 to bring its successful peer support program to Madison.
Herzing University will receive $25,000 to provide funding for a scholarship to help Wisconsin veterans with school-related expenses like testing fees, scrubs, or technology needs.
Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) will receive $25,000 to support homeless and at-risk veterans in Southeastern Wisconsin.
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park will receive $17,500 to support the Highground Veterans Retreats, Vets & Guitars Program and The Highground Veteran/Family Post-Traumatic Stress Peer Support Group.
Trinity Equestrian Center Kids Kamp Inc. (Trinity) will receive $25,000 to fund Trinity Equestrian Center’s newest veteran initiative: RESTORING WISCONSIN WOMEN VETERANS (RWWV).
University of Wisconsin-Superior Foundation will receive $25,000 to support programming for the Veteran and Non-Traditional Student Center (VNSC).
Wisconsin Hero Outdoors will receive $7,500 to provide outdoor alternative therapy (Eco-Therapy) options to veterans and first responders with physical and mental disabilities.
Milwaukee County War Memorial Inc. will receive $25,000 to serve as a distinctive voice for veterans, illuminating the glory and sacrifice of service and building partnerships to meet the needs of veterans and their families.
This year’s entrepreneurship grant recipients are:
Fox Valley Technical College will receive $99,970 to support the Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) Innovation Accelerator for Veterans program.
Lakeland University will receive $75,000 to provide entrepreneurship activity and break down barriers to entrepreneurship for veteran populations.
