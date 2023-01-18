Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) Secretary James Bond announced $424,970 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. 

Among the recipients is Indianhead Community Action Agency Inc., headquartered in Ladysmith.ICAA will receive $25,000 for their Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF) program, which supports veterans in achieving self-sufficiency. The SSVF program currently provides rapid rehousing for homeless, or nearly homeless, veterans and their families throughout 19 counties in northern Wisconsin. Veterans in need can receive temporary housing with the goal of securing permanent housing shortly after enrolling in the program.

