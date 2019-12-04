A Ladysmith woman was arrested on Nov. 24 for her seventh OWI after her vehicle was found parked in a crosswalk; later she was found in a toy aisle of a Ladysmith store.
Linda P. Kroll, 53, is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond.
Kroll’s previous OWI convictions include one in Eau Claire County Circuit Court in October 1996, one in Barron County Circuit Court in November 1996 and four in Rusk County Circuit Court in June 1992, August 2001 and two in July 2016.
According to the probable cause statement, a Ladysmith police officer was dispatched to a Ladysmith business on Nov. 24 at 3:30 p.m. on a report Kroll was possibly intoxicated or under the influence.
The caller was concerned for Kroll and the two children she had with her while she was driving.
Officers arrived and found Kroll’s vehicle parked in the crosswalk directly outside the main entrance of the store. The caller told officers Kroll’s speech was slurred and she had difficulty keeping her balance.
Inside, the store employees concurred with the caller’s report of Kroll.
Officers found Kroll in the toy isle with two young children. She appeared unsteady on her feet. Kroll’s eyes were very squinted and her speech was slurred, according to the statement. Walking to the front of the store, Kroll allegedly was unable to push the cart in a straight line.
Kroll admitted to driving to the store with the two children. The children later were escorted to the caller’s vehicle where they waited for a parent to retrieve them.
The officer told Kroll he believed she was under the influence based on what he noticed. Kroll allegedly admitted she was prescribed several medications but denied consuming any alcohol.
Kroll failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and issued two citations including 7th OWI and violation for child safety seat laws.
Kroll was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith. She was then transported to the Rusk County Jail and was administered a preliminary breath test and blew a .00g/210L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.