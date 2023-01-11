This is the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary released Monday, Jan. 9.
Jan. 2
Jordan J. Schroeder, 32, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct; probation hold.
Jan. 3
Malia R. Alexander, 33, Bruce, probation hold.
Jan. 5
Isabell R. Redfern, 23, Bloomer, resisting/obstructing an officer.
Jan. 6
Levi A. Hanson, 23, Weyerhaeuser, probation hold.
Jeremiah R. Massey, 40, Ladysmith, child abuse-intentionally cause harm simple assault; battery simple assault; disorderly conduct simple assault; criminal damage to property; strangulation and suffocation aggravated assault; disorderly conduct; disorderly conduct.
Timothy R. Meyer, 66, Coon Rapids, Minn., operating while intoxicated-1st offense; operating with prohibited alcohol concentration-1st offense, PAC>=.15.
