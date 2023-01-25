Felonies
Michael E. Schafer, 26, Conrath, pleaded no contest Jan. 11 to a misdemeanor offense of carrying a concealed knife. A charge of felony bail jumping was read but dismissed. Sentenced to 2 years probation, withheld. Schafer must maintain sobriety and complete an alcohol and drug assessment.
Joseph W. Ewer, 36, Ladysmith, had felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed against him Jan. 10.
Matt A. Horton, 52, Ladysmith, pleaded no contest to felony theft by contractor >$10,000 - $100,000 Jan. 11. Misdemeanor charges were read in but dismissed. No sentence imposed; deferred judgement agreement reached.
Samantha M. Taylor-Raymond, 38, Bruce, was charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor violations of restraining order and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Jan. 13. Taylor-Raymond is not to have contact with any Village of Bruce employee performing work on Fourth Street N in the Village of Bruce. Signature bond set at $2,500.
Nakeya J. Hall, 20, Holcombe, was charged Jan. 13 with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Signature bound set at $2,500.
Christopher M. McClain, 36, Ladysmith, was charged Jan. 12 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, a misdemeanor criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A signature bond was set for $2,500.
Mackenzie W. Anderson, 33, Ladysmith, was charged Jan. 10 with felony repeated sexual assault of same child and second-degree sexual assault of child. Signature bond set at $5,000.
Jeremiah R. Massey, 40, Ladysmith, was charged Jan. 9 with felony strangulation and suffocation and child abuse with the intent to cause harm, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. Signature bond set at $2,500.
Kyle W. Hankins, 31, Ladysmith, was charged with felony bail jumping Jan. 3. Initial hearing set for Jan. 17.
Jonathan A. Getchell, 21, Cameron, was charged with felony vehicle operator eluding an officer Jan. 3. Cash bond set at $1,000.
Misdemeanors
Dawn S. Fink, 48, River Falls, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan.17. A misdemeanor charge of possession of THC was read in but dismissed. Fined $443.00.
Madison M. Ewer, 21, Ladysmith, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Deferred agreement reached.
Chelsea M. Mariani, 30, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to two counts of misdemeanor theft – moveable property <=$2,500. Sentenced to pay $458.81 and $460.99 restitution.
Jesse K. Paddock, 32, Weyerhaeuser, was charged Jan. 5 with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Charges were dismissed.
Bobby J. Weisinger, 48, Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest to theft of moveable property <=$2,500 on Jan. 4. Fined $443.00.
Alexander D. Shimkets, 21, Phillips, pleaded no contest to malicious damage to property. Order to pay a fine of $263.50.
Isabell R. Redfern, 23, Bloomer, pleaded no contest to resisting or obstructing an officer. Sentenced to 1 year probation, sentence withheld.
Rusk County Traffic
Matthew Allen Helms, 19, Sheldon, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, fined $200.50.
Devin Michael Copas, 27, Sheldon, OWI (first), fined $937.50.
Jennifer Leanne Carter, 34, Tony, OWI (first), fined $937.50.
Wayne Calvin Suckow, 36, Cornell, operating vehicle without seat belt, fined $10.00. Non-registration of vehicle <10,000 lbs, fined $175.30.
Andrew Joseph Rucks, 23, Gilman, operating vehicle without seat belt, fined $10.00
Kade Martin Kroeplin, 20, Thorp, vehicle passenger failed to wear seat belt, fined $10.00
Michael Curtis Parrish, 39, Bruce, operating while suspended, fined $200.50. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, fined $200.50.
Connor Copas Holzem, 22, Bruce, operating while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, fined $200.50.
Jacki Lynn Weber-Hancock, 67, Conrath, display of unauthorized vehicle registration plate, fined $238.30.
Lisa Marie Zaehler, 40, Chetek, non-registration of vehicle <10,000 lbs, fined $175.30
Tyler D. Oestreich, 31, Merrill, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, fined $10.00
Philip George Cynor, 54, Sheldon, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph) fined $225.70
Garth William Brunette, 30, Iron Mountain, MI, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, fined $200.50.
Casey James Shively, 23, Ladysmith, OWI (first), fined $937.50.
Shania Leeanna Lucille Shehow, 25, Somerset, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph) fined $225.70.
Timothy Richard Meyer, 66, Coon Rapids, MN, OWI (first) fined $937.50.
Alyssa Marie Churchwell, 18, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, fined $200.50.
Tucker Vinal Allard, 31, River Falls, operating while suspended, fined $200.50.
Kalib Scott Spindler, 26, Eau Claire, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, fined $10.00.
Heath Eldred Gerard, 41, Dover, MN, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, fined $10.00.
Alexander David Gerald Briske, 24, Phillips, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, fined $10.00.
