This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released this week by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
Aug. 21
Joseph A. Caraballo, 44, Glen Flora, operating while revoked, warrant, ignition interlock device tampering.
Charles N. Reisner, 36, Glen Flora, probation hold.
Aug. 22
Casey A. Dicus, 37, Conrath, failure to support child.
Darek J. Johnson, 17, Ladysmith, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Shawn N. Lau, 42, Eau Claire, warrant.
Aug. 23
Marie J. Bentley, 32, Ladysmith, DCS (drug court sanction).
Carissa K. Jordan, 30, Ladysmith, DCS (drug court sanction).
Aug. 24
Sean M. Malach, 30, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct.
Samantha L. Mitchell, 31, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct.
Aug. 26
Ryan M. Meacham, 53, Bloomer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree recklessly endangering safety aggravated assault.
Aug. 27
Dylan S. Mier, 21, Comstock, serving sentence.
