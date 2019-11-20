The Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, of a one vehicle accident at the intersection of Wis. 25 and County A south of Barron.
When deputies arrived the lone occupant of the vehicle was treated and released for minor injuries and was taken into custody on suspicion of Operating a Motor Vehicle while under the Influence of Alcohol-15th offense.
The driver has been identified as Mark Johnson, 66, of Rice Lake.
Johnson is being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation hold and formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office are expected later this week.
