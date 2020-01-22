A Holcombe man appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 60 days in Rusk County Jail and loss of driving privileges for 24 months after being charged with his third OWI.
Cody D. DeWitt, 29, pleaded no contest to one count of third offence of OWI and one count possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 20 during a plea and sentencing hearing in court.
DeWitt was sentenced to 60 days in jail with Huber privileges, 24 months driver’s license revocation, 24 months of being required to have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he drives, submit to an alcohol and other drug assessment and follow up with any recommended treatment, a fine of $1,744, $23.50 in restitution and court costs.
On April 6 a Rusk County deputy on routine patrol on County I in the township of Grow was traveling southbound when he observed a grey Chevy sedan traveling northbound cross the centerline by two-thirds the vehicle width.
The deputy caught up with DeWitt and allegedly saw him cross the centerline three more times within a two-mile stretch. While following DeWitt, the deputy noticed him making strange head and upper body movements while driving that, according to the criminal complaint, seemed out of the ordinary.
A records check from the rear license plate revealed at the time of the incident, DeWitt had a suspended driver’s license.
As DeWitt pulled into a gas station in Tony, the deputy conducted a traffic stop.
DeWitt exited his vehicle and admitted to the deputy that he believed his driver’s license was suspended due to not paying a seatbelt fine.
In his conversation with the deputy, DeWitt allegedly displayed grossly exaggerated body movements that the deputy recognized as signs of methamphetamine or stimulant impairment, according to the criminal complaint.
When questioned, DeWitt admitted he had smoked methamphetamine two days prior and within the previous 14 hours and hadn’t slept in two days. DeWitt failed a field sobriety test. The deputy asked DeWitt what the results of his test indicated to which he replied, “probably shows I have been using controlled substances.”
DeWitt was taken into custody and transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith for a blood draw and then transported to the Rusk County Jail.
