A 33-year-old Chetek man is in jail awaiting sentencing in about six weeks after he pleaded guilty to a fifth drunk driving charge last Friday, June 30, 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Bobby F. Bohannon made a deal with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to the charge in exchange for dismissal of multiple charges in two other felony cases.
At the time of Friday’s hearing, Bohannon was facing charges that included a sixth drunk driving charge filed last November and two felony bail jumping charges dating from an arrest in January of this year.
Also dismissed as part of the plea deal were three traffic tickets issued in connection with the May 2022 OWI arrest, including speeding, driving left of the centerline, and refusing to take a field sobriety test.
The May 2022 criminal complaint said Bohannon already had four drunk driving convictions on his record when a Rice Lake officer allegedly saw him ride a motorcycle through a stop sign on May 8, 2022.
Court records said Bohannon faces up to to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine when he is sentenced Aug. 17.
