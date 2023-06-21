This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from June 14-19
June 14
1:03 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 1000 block of Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised someone is ringing her doorbell. Officer made contact and advised the subject that the caller did not want her there. Subject went on her way.
3:54 p.m. – Littering. Roses Road and County P, Ladysmith. Caller advised someone dumped a bunch of garbage on the side of the road. Officer spoke to subject who admitted to dumping garbage because it was attracting bees and daughter is allergic to bees. Subject advised he had to clean up trash or a citation would be issued.
6:34 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Memorial Park. 308 Menasha Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a scooter in the river. No kids located nearby. Officer to call City to have the scooter removed.
6:40 p.m. – Accident with property damage. 700 block of College Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised he backed into garage at above location. Significant damage to the building. Property manager contacted.
6:58 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. 100 block of Lindoo Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised a male subject came to his house and starting yelling at him. Caller told the subject to leave and he did. Caller would like an officer to speak with the subject.
8:55 p.m. – Accident with property damage. N3000 block of Sawdust Road, Bruce. Caller advised someone pulled out in front of her and she hit them. No one is injured and both cars are off the roadway.
9:23 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 100 block of E. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of two vehicles at above location. People with flashlights taking things out of the residence. Officer on scene advised subjects were moving and had permission to be there before demolishing crews arrive.
June 15
2:07 a.m. – Vehicle theft. 500 block of E. Seventh Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported that while she was using the bathroom, someone came into her residence and took her meds and money. Officer on scene clarified the caller reported someone stole her meth, not meds.
7:52 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. Old 14 Road and Log Cabin Road, Rice Lake. Caller advised of a car driven into the swamp. They looked in the car and didn’t see anyone inside. Owner was contacted and car towed.
7:49 p.m. – Animal complaint. 700 block of N. Main Street, Bruce. Caller advised of hearing a kitten crying loudly at above location. Caller is concerned for the kitten’s safety. Animal controlled contacted.
June 16
12:50 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 100 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Officer on scene with a vehicle with its blinker on. Officer was able to unlock passenger side door and turn off blinker. Advised it appears to be a mail vehicle and no one broke into it.
1:12 p.m. – Assist citizen. 200 block of Worden Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised she is picking up son from friend’s house. She advised her son wants to come home, however her friends don’t want him to and they took his phone. She would like an officer to stand by in case things get violent.
2: 10 p.m. – Fire call. N4000 block of Bridge Lane, Glen Flora. Advised of a house fire. No people inside. There is a lot of cats.
7:09 p.m. – Animal complaint. N4000 block of Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of puppies that are skin and bone living in a culvert at above residence. Officer on scene advised he didn’t see any puppies. Dogs that were seen looked to be in good condition.
7:54 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 1000 block of Main Street, Hawkins. Caller advised of male subject who goes around the neighborhood yelling obscenities at people and steals water from their hoses. Subject carries a hip holster and may carry a firearm.
June 17
9:57 a.m. – Fire call. 800 block of 25 3/8 Street, Chetek. Caller advised of an outdoor fire spreading fast. Fire is about 500 yards in size and climbing trees.
2:16 p.m. – Accident with injury. N7000 block of County A. Female subject riding in the back of a truck in a tire tube was blown out with the truck going 45 mph. Subject has severe road rash. Ambulance enroute.
2:27 p.m. – DNR offense/complaint. 8000 block of County F, Birchwood. Caller advised she had taken in baby racoons that were on the side of the road for four hours. Caller wanted dispatch to contact DNR.
June 18
12:18 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. E. Second Street S., Corbett Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised that when they were driving in their golf cart, someone in a truck with Texas plates drove by and threw a cold beer at them.
1:56 p.m. – Municipal code violation. 100 block of E. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller requested to speak with an officer about someone putting garbage in their dumpster.
4:20 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 800 W. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Walmart. Caller reported two adults and a younger child at entrance of Walmart. They are holding a sign asking for assistance.
4:22 p.m. – Accident with property damage. W. Lake Avenue and W. Fourth Street N., Ladysmith. Subject had the awning on his camper wrecked by the crossing arm on Lake Avenue. There is a train moving back and forth on the tracks in this area.
11:35 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. First Street N. and Miner Avenue E., Ladysmith. Officers reported a male subject on foot near the church behind Miner Station. Subject quickly ducked behind building and walked down alley. Officers unable to locate subject.
June 19
12:57 a.m. – Open building. 300 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Officer advised of an open door on outbuilding at above location. Made contact with subjects who advised he was tasked with organizing items in the garage.
2:11 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 400 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of people walking around his house with flashlights. Officers searched area and no one was observed.
8:19 a.m. – Bank alarm. 200 block of Miner Avenue W. Security Financial. Alarm company advised of commercial alarm at above location. Officer on scene spoke to a female subject standing outside the bank. Subject advised officers that the alarms went off when she pulled on the doors.
7:30 p.m. – Bond violation. 700 block of Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised that resident has been yelling out his window to outside passerbys, calling them crude names. Subject was also yelling at the people across the street and driving by. Subject would not answer the door when officers arrived on scene.
7:49 p.m. – Assist citizen. 1200 block of Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised she has been sitting since 5 p.m. waiting for someone to unlock her apartment.
