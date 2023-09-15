This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments.
Sept. 5
5:45 a.m. — Truck pulling trailer with no lights, Hwy 8 and Taylor Road, Ladysmith.,
7:57 a.m. — Woman showed up at bus garage wanting to report someone doing drugs, 6100 block US 8, Tony. Caller advises she doesn’t look mentally stable.
8:59 a.m. — Caller advises an older woman in a flower shirt walking east on the center line of US 8. This is the same woman who was at Tony Depot earlier, US 8 and County Z, Tony. County human services took person to their office.
5:33 p.m. — Fire alarm going off, 1100 block Baker Ave., Ladysmith. No smoke but smell is strongest in laundry area.
6:07 p.m. — W9000 block Broken Arrow Road, Holcombe. Gunshots reported in area. Deputies notified. All OK.
6:49 p.m. — Cattle on the tracks, 2200 block County G, Conrath. Owner working on getting cattle off tracks.
8:30 p.m. — Two juvenile runaways reported, Ladysmith. Third person picked them up and drove them to Round Lake, Bruce. Some items located. One left with a shotgun, possibly to hunt for food.
Sept. 6
7:23 a.m. — Suspicious activity, Ninth Street at railroad tracks, Ladysmith. Subject warned for throwing garbage in ditch. Subject picked up garbage and fill find a garbage can to throw it in.
7:31 a.m. — Phone reported stolen from home, W8400 block Flambeau Ave., Ladysmith. Believed taken overnight.
11:21 a.m. — Passing in no passing zone, US 8 and County W, Weyerhaeuser. Warning for speed and taillight out.
3:01 p.m. — Gas drive-off, Holiday, 605 Lake Ave. E, Ladysmith. White Ford Mustang. Made contact with vehicle, and occupants said did not get gas at Holiday. Store video will be checked again
3:09 p.m. — Three vehicles hit in lot of Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, 1200 Port Arthur Rd., Ladysmith. Caller said it is on video., a Ford Windstar type with an older handicapped sticker in the window.
4:34 p.m. — Boat left parked in W8600 block of County A, Ladysmith. Boat was dropped off at wrong address. A person is coming to pick up boat and take it to right address.
4:54 p.m. — 911 call of a bad chemical odor in the air, N2600 block Romanowski Lane, Chetek. Distinct odor of something, but unknown what it is.
5:37 p.m. — Caller and neighbors reported being harassed every night by people coming to windows and doors at night, 5500 block Sergeant St., Sheldon. Suspect information provided. While officer was on scene, suspect sent an apology to person reporting the incident. Officer spoke to suspect on the phone, advising to stay away from property and leave reporting parties alone. Spoke with suspect’s mother as well
6:20 p.m. — Defective brake light, Doughty and Gustafson roads, Ladysmith. Verbal warnings for defective brake light, cracked windshield, defective speedometer and operating without proof of insurance.
6:28 p.m. — Scam reported, Ladysmith. Person advised communicating with social media and texts about receiving am $18,000 grant. To receive the money had to send Apple gift cards. Over last 9-10 months about $10,400 in Apple gift cards have been sent. Now, reporting party is being contacted by alleged special agents. Officer advised person this was a scam and not send any more money. Officer helped block text message number and social media messengers so they can no longer communicate with victim.
7:15 p.m. — Children frequently riding in Jeld-Wen parking lot, 811 Factory St., Hawkins. No complaint from company at this time.
11:58 p.m. — Report of man outside yelling he was going to kill someone, 900 block E. Fourth Street S, Ladysmith. No one outside. No one yelling. No one located.
Sept. 7
7:05 a.m. — Death investigation, W5500 block Davlin St., Conrath, Two month old baby not breathing. Parents started CPR. Medical examiner called. Autopsy being scheduled.
8:44 a.m. — Found property, Krist Food Mart, 119 First St. N, Ladysmith. Phone found. Turned into police department if someone claims it.
Noon — Miscellaneous, 700 block Roesler Ave., Ladysmith. Report of littering in yard. Advised to contact landlord.
12:39 p.m. — Information. Loud neighbors, 1200 Baker Ave., Ladysmith.
3:13 p.m. — Assist citizen, Ladysmith. Caller asked how her son can get certifications for hunter safety, ATV and snowmobile. Officer explained the procedures. Caller thanked the officer.
6:59 p.m. — Traffic. Speeding reported in 800 block E. 10th Street N, Ladysmith. More patrols in the area.
9:56 p.m. — Assist citizen. Patient left ER to walk home to Winter, Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, 900 College Ave. W, Ladysmith. Patient was unsuccessful in getting a ride with multiple resources. Chaplain services contacted and will give a ride.
Sept. 8
6:17 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, W. Arthur Ave and Richard Lane, Bruce. Vehicle mechanical issues. Driver has help on the way.
7:52 a.m. — Animal complaint, N1900 block Range Line Road, Conrath. Bear hunters reported on land.
8:09 a.m. — Information, 800 block Third Street S, Ladysmith. House egged.
8:24 a.m. — Traffic offense, US 8 and County W, Weyerhaeuser. Semi crossing center line. Officer observed no violations between Adams Road and Ladysmith.
9:08 a.m. — Hit and Run, Walmart, 800 W. 10th Street S, Ladysmith. Vehicle hit while parked in handicapped lot.
12:06 p.m. — Found property, 100 block of Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Wallet left in apartment complex drop box. Returned to owner.
12:16 p.m. — Traffic offense, US 8 and County X, Tony. Vehicle swerving between yellow line and shoulder. Officer observed no violations. Stopped at gas station, operator reported driving to avoid potholes.
1:53 p.m. — DNR offense, Tyman and Pieper roads, Bruce. ATV operator warning to show proof of registration within two weeks.
5:24 p.m. — Theft, 100 block First Street, Ladysmith. Child’s 1960 model Huffy banana seat bike taken.
6:11 p.m. — Traffic offense, US 8 and Polack Road, Ladysmith. Truck swerving from gravel, over center line and back. One in custody.
8:05 p.m. — Harassment, W6100 block Mae West Road, Ladysmith. Female ringing doorbell for 20 minutes, verbally abusive. Subject’s husband arrived to ring the doorbell. Officer told caller to consider a restraining order.
10:28 p.m. — Noise complaint, 900 block N. First Street, Bruce. Loud music for a while, an ongoing issue. Officer checked, no lout music around 11 p.m.
11:51 p.m. — Suspicious activity, 200 block Worden Avenue, Ladysmith. Suspect pounding on door. No one around.
Sept. 9
3:08 a.m. — Accident with property damage, Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, 1200 Port Arthur Blood draw performed and case handed off to Chippewa County, where crash occurred.
6:40 a.m. — Attempt to locate, Hwy 40. 911 caller reported out of gas at a campground somewhere. Matter handed off to Sawyer County after a passerby pulled over the helped identify where caller was located.
10:56 a.m. — Fire call, Roses Bay Resort, N1107 Roses Resort Rd., Weyerhaeuser. Caller reported neighbor’s camper on fire. Weyerhaeuser Fire Department dispatched. Smoke is coming from camper, but dispatch reported the response is not an emergency. Officer advised a small fire started in the fuse box, but the fuse popped and the fire was put out.
12:35 p.m. — Miscellaneous, W13300 block of Mud Lake Road, New Auburn. Brother crashed his vehicle after drinking. Brother came and got mom’s truck to tow his crashed vehicle home.
4:20 p.m. — DNR offense, N2600 block of Flambeau River Lane, Ladysmith. White side-by-side with two people driving in the Flambeau River. No one would answer door at suspect’s house. Officer observed where an ATV/UTV likely came out of the water and into the yard.
6:11 p.m. — Miscellaneous complaint, 700 Lake Avenue E, Ladysmith. Wheelshair out of power, stuck at top of driveway.
7:36 p.m. — Suspicious activity, Weyerhaeuser Cenex, W14336, Weyerhaeuser. Swerving vehicle pulled into gas station. Suspect sat in vehicle for a while then almost fell when getting out. Left station heading west to Barron County.
Sept. 10
2:08 a.m. — Suspicious activity, 200 block Worden Avenue E, Ladysmith. Someone is knocking at apartment, irritating dogs and scaring caller. Caller won’t look through security peephole to see who it is. Same complaint as day before with no suspects found.
8:19 a.m. — Mailbox damaged overnight, N4400 block Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Vehicle tracks show it was likely hit by a southbound truck that drifted right with a mirror likely hit mailbox attached to an old metal milk pail. No more mailboxes observed damage in the area.
9:46 a.m. — Traffic stop, E. Third Street N and Park Avenue E, Ladysmith. Traffic stop for speed. Officer smelled marijuana. Driver said her boyfriend smoked in car night before. Officer explained the inherent risk of allowing someone to smoke marijuana in her vehicle. Nothing located in a search. Warning for speed.
3:28 p.m. — Miscellaneous. County P and Johnson Road. Argument between father and son. Son refused to get out of car. finally did and said he was walking back to Glen Flora.
3:39 p.m. — Criminal damage, 600 block of Court Street, Hawkins. Screen door and windows broken. Damage occurred over the weekend. It might be the ex-boyfriend.
5:21 p.m. — Animal at large. Several head of cattle on property. This is an ongoing issue with cattle owner in Chippewa County with four other similar cases.
6:22 p.m. — Animal at large, N5800 block of Thatcher Road, Glen Flora. Dog in neighbor’s yard. Officer advised it is cheaper to install underground fencing than pay a ticket. If it happens again a ticket will be issued.
10:22 p.m. — Suspicious activity, 500 block E. Seventh Street S, Ladysmith. Broken home window. Request for officer to check around. Officers advised.
