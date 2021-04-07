A former Ladysmith man has been charged of repeatedly sexually abusing a child in Rusk County Circuit Court after he was arrested in Taylor County.
Gerardo W. Torres Jr., 24, has been charged with one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child with the modifier lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders. If convicted, Torres could be sentenced to a maximum punishment of 60 years imprisonment.
In Taylor County Circuit Court Torres has been charged with 14 felony counts to include possession of child pornography, child sexual exploitation – employ, use or induce and repeated sexual assault of the same child. In Taylor County, Torres’ victim was 15 years old at the time of the attacks. Torres is being held in Taylor County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
In Rusk County Circuit Court, Torres was ordered a $50,000 cash bond and as conditions of his bond, cannot have access to electronic devices and cannot have contact with his victim, the victim’s family or anyone under 18.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 4, 2020 the Ladysmith Police Department received notification of a possible child sexual assault occurred in Ladysmith and scheduled a time to meet with the child.
The following day a woman contacted the Ladysmith Police Department after receiving new information from an individual in Taylor County who had found an electronic device belonging to Torres that had numerous pornographic pictures and files that pertained to the woman’s son.
A Ladysmith police officer viewed videos and pictures, of pornographic nature, that were sent to the woman. In the background of the video was a poster of the United States of America on the wall and had been taken in the young child’s bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.
On April 6, 2020 the woman was interviewed by an officer who said Torres had initially met her daughter and friends on a social media website in 2018. Torres would allegedly come to the residence for a night or two before returning to his home in Chicago.
The woman told officers a friend reached out to her over concern about how Torres was acting around her own son and buying him expensive gifts. The woman then asked her son about Torres and then young son said Torres would take the boy’s socks off and rub his genitals on them.
Torres had allegedly bought the boy several gifts including bed sheets and pillowcases.
Special agents of the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, DCI, and a detective in Taylor County interviewed Torres who admitted to having sexual contact with the child. The criminal complaint alleges Torres told law enforcement he accidentally recorded a sexual encounter with the victim on his cell phone. The DCI agents allegedly found 96 files, over an 18-month period, in the victim’s name on electronic devices owned by Torres.
The victim was 6 years old when the attacks began.
Torres is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on April 13 for a preliminary hearing.
