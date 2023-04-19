This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from April 11-17.
April 11
1:32 a.m. – Motorist assistance. U.S. 8 and N. Edming Road, Glen Flora. Vehicle pulled over because he believed officer was going to pull him over due to headlight being out.
5 p.m. – Criminal damage to property. 800 W. 10th S. Street, Walmart, Ladysmith. Caller advised someone lined up shopping carts and ran them over damaging six carts. Incident is on video. Individual then called about his car being damaged by carts.
5:11 p.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8 and N. Hanson Road, Hawkins. Caller advised of gray truck with topper crossing center line several times.
5:13 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 600 block of College Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of children playing on tracks, south side of crossing. Officer checked area. No kids observed playing on tracks.
April 12
5:03 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 block of Menasha Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of female subject riding ATV in park. Park is signed no ATV’s. Officer on scene unable to locate subject.
April 13
9:11 a.m. – Hang up. Exeland. Call received. Chainsaw running in background. Left message. Received call back. Subject accidently dialed 911 while running chainsaw.
12:49 p.m. – Fraud. 600 block of Main Street, Bruce. Caller requested to speak with deputy. Subject being frauded out of his money.
1:44 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 600 block of N. Second Street, Bruce. Caller would like to speak to deputy about burglary reports.
3:31 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. County G and Old Hill Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of semi-truck on road. Contact made with semi-truck owner. Will move it.
3:59 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N5000 block of Trails End, Bruce. Checking on a burn. Subject was advised due to snow they need a permit. Fire put out.
5:38 p.m. – Animal at large. N4200 block of County F, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of stray dog at residence. Animal control picked up dog.
6:17 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1000 block of N. First Street, Bruce. Caller advised two male subjects exited a vehicle and dumped a beer. Beer sprayed out on to caller’s child, who was in a stroller. Caller reported incident was accidental. Caller concerned about open beer in truck.
7:05 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Memorial Park. 308 Menasha Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised vehicle by beach, kids playing on playground equipment with Christmas decorations on it. Caller said park was closed. Officer advised caller that city will need to put up signs advising park is closed. Park is still open to public.
7:59 p.m. – Noise complaint. 400 block of Corbett Avenue W., Ladysmith. Anonymous caller advised of loud music. Officer on scene. No music heard.
10:36 p.m. – Traffic offense. N5000 block of Wis. 73, Glen Flora. Caller advised of vehicle that is loud and traveling at high rate of speed. Caller heard vehicle stop and a door shut. Caller worried someone is on his property. Extra patrol requested.
April 14
1:31 a.m. – Accident with property damage. W6000 of County I, Conrath. Caller advised they heard a motorcycle and it went into ditch and lights went off. Motorcycle is on south side of edge of their lawn. Officer on scene. A subject is running southbound, through swamp, not responding to verbal commands. Motorcycle undamaged, appears to have been parked on side of the road and tipped into ditch.
7:53 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W. U.S. 8 and N. Bell School Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a male subject taking clothes off in a ditch on side of the road. Officer on scene advised subject got into a truck. Appeared to be dressed.
9:24 a.m. – Disorderly conduct. Worden Avenue E. and E. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported confrontation between two mothers across from Old DJ’s Tavern.
5:43 p.m. – Animal at large. 700 block of E. 11th Street N., Ladysmith. Caller reported a large bear in back yard. Caller advised by officer there wasn’t a lot they could do but to keep an eye on pets and kids.
2:10 p.m. – Criminal damage to property. N3000 block of Meadowbrook Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported a large semi-truck stuck in his yard/driveway. Truck over the road ban limit. Trucking company to be issued a citation.
10:01 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1000 block of Lindoo Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a big fire in area. Officer on scene advised it was a small fire contained in pit.
10:49 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. County D and County F. Caller advised she hit a deer and it’s lying dead in road. No damage to vehicle. Officer on scene unable to locate deer.
April 15
1:08 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 800 block of W. Tenth Street, Ladysmith. Walmart. Caller advised of car whipping around parking lot. Bumper sticker on rear saying, ‘Daddy’s money.’ Owner found and warned of behavior.
8:20 a.m. – Animal at large. N. Dearhamer Road and E. Adams Road, Bruce. Caller reported cows out on road. Owner contacted.
11:40 a.m. – Burglar alarm. 800 block of W. Gustafson Road, Ladysmith. Call received from alarm company. Officer on scene spoke with maintenance man who indicated he was doing work.
1:01 p.m. – Theft. 800 block of W. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Call received advising a subject was detained for retail theft. Officer advised citation would be mailed.
3:32 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 100 block of First Street S., Ladysmith. Caller complained of subject stealing her garbage. Subject took AC unit that caller had placed with her garbage. Caller was advised it wasn’t stealing because she had put it with her garbage.
5:30 p.m. – Trespass. N3000 block of Wis. 40, Bruce. Caller advised his neighbors were cutting down trees on his property. Caller tried to speak with neighbors but they wouldn’t talk to him. Officer on scene advised trees appeared to have been cut down by beavers.
April 16
10:34 p.m. – Harassment. 200 block of Lindoo Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of multiple calls and text from a male advising they are going to come to his house and shoot him. Officer on scene advised the calls appeared to come from a juvenile who is pranking the caller.
3:46 p.m. – Road hazard. N. Range Line Road and W. Badger Road, Conrath. Officer on scene checking on a possible sink hole.
April 17
2:10 a.m. – Suspicious person/activity. 500 block of E. 12th Street S., Ladysmith. Call received from concerned homeowner. Vehicle parked at the end of his driveway that is not supposed to be there. Caller does not know who it is. Officer on scene. Vehicle is not parked in driveway. Unoccupied. Nothing out of the ordinary.
7:12 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. W. U.S. 8 and N. Hutchinson Road, Bruce. Caller advised vehicle eastbound on U.S. 8 lost control due to slush and snow. Spun 180 degrees and entered right ditch and struck a caution intersection/ railroad crossing sign. Driver is the only occupant, uninjured.
11:55 p.m. – Traffic offense. 200 block of Worden Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller reported possibly intoxicated female driver left bar. Caller stated subject tried to start a fight with her. Caller states underage girl came to drink at bar without mother. Underage subject was asked not to do that. Subject’s mother got mad, argument started. Caller wanted this information on record.
1:54 p.m. – Motorist assistance, County I and Lundgren Road, Conrath. Caller advised of vehicle in ditch, two adults, two children. All uninjured. A vehicle is coming to tow them out.
6 p.m. – Traffic offense. 800 block of W. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported a vehicle leaving Walmart parking lot. Potentially had kids inside that were not buckled. Caller not sure which way the vehicle went.
