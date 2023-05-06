These are the Rusk County Circuit Court forfeitures for March 2023.
Melissa L. Abel, 47, Ladysmith, passing into oncoming traffic, $326.50. Unreasonable and imprudent speed, $213.10.
Tucker Vinal Allard, 32, River Falls, operating while suspended, $200.50.
Arthur Armstrong, 37, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, $200.50. Vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Theodore John Bach, 32, New Auburn, vehicle operator failed to wear seatbelt, $10.
Marie Joy Bentley, 31, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failed to wear seatbelt, $10.
Cody James Buresh, 33, Cornell, speeding in a 55 mph zone (25-29 mph), $250.90.
Ninette Kay Candler, 58, Merrill, unreasonable and imprudent speed, $213.10.
Clyde Cardoso, 63, Bruce, display of unauthorized vehicle registration plate, $238.30.
Jennifer Leanne Carter, 35, Tony, OWI (first), $924.50.
Lyle Matthew Celske, 58, Bruce, possession of illegal size fish, $222.90.
Michael Edward Conway, 66, Ladysmith, illegal pass of school bus, $326.50.
Keith E. Cook, 56, New London, hunting with improper license, $382.90. Providing incorrect information and obtaining approval otherwise not entitled to, $343.50.
Cavan Conrad Ford, 19, driving too fast for conditions, $213.10.
Aramos Michael Gage, 27, Sheldon, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Cristopher Stanley Henderson, 19, Bruce, vehicle operator failed to wear seatbelt, $10.
Brandon R. Hill, 31, Bruce, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Jesse T. Holtman, 37, Tony, non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs, $175.30.
Scott Allen Johnson, 55, Bruce, unsafe backing of vehicle, $175.30.
Kelly Layne Justus, 37, Chippewa Falls, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Alison Maymie Kempen, 39, Ladysmith, animals at large, $175.30.
Richard Allan Kochevar, 61, Sheldon, animals at large, $175.30.
Charles Mark Kohls, 42, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Michael J. Kremer, 55, failure to keep vehicle under control, $213.10.
Devon Donald Lang, 18, Chetek, underage drinking, $104.50.
Brenden James Lew, 24, Eau Claire, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Alexey Litvinov, 51, North Potomac MD, impeding traffic by slow speed, $175.30.
Ryan James Micke, 24, Stanley, operating while suspended, $200.50. Transferee failing to apply for new vehicle title, $175.30.
Alina Ann Mikesell, 20, Mondovi, speeding in a 55 mph zone (16-19 mph), $200.50.
Samantha Josephine Miller, 33, Bruce, operating with restricted controlled substance (first), $811.50.
Sydney Louise Moreau, 23, Ladysmith, non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs, $175.30.
Anthony Jon Mulvaney, 19, Cameron, speeding in a 55 mph zone (11-15 mph), $175.30.
Justin J. Neidermann, 45, Glen Flora, operating while revoked, $200.50. Non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs, $175.30.
Farold Ray Nelson, 30, Ladysmith, display unauthorized vehicle registration plate, $238.30. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Monique Sari Nerison, 29, New Auburn, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Said Ahmed Noor, 51, Saint Paul, operating left of center, $221.10.
Justin James Saunders, 38, Sheldon, OWI (first), $811.50.
Danny William Scheidler, 54, Cornell, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Marissa Jean Seehaver, 20, Eau Claire, underage drinking, $263.50.
Joey Allen Sleeth, 34, New Auburn, vehicle passenger failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Richard J. Smith, 44, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Dale Robert Sprague, 40, Bruce, speeding in a 55 mph zone (11-15 mph), $175.30.
Jared Wayne Squires, 22, Conrath, vehicle operator failing to wear seatbelt, $10.
Tammy Lee Stonkey, 53, Glen Flora, exceeding speed zones (20-24 mph), $225.70.
Richard Franklin Turner IV, 19, Ladysmith, hit and run -unattended vehicle, $263.50.
Alexis Marie Vadner, 21, Luck, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
Carter Michael Verdegan, 22, Glen Flora, failing to stop for unloading school bus, $326.50.
Keenan James Vojtasek, 20, operating without a valid license, $200.50. Unreasonable and imprudent speed, $213.10.
Eayon Edward Wegner, 19, Chippewa Falls, vehicle operator failed to wear seatbelt, $10.
Melanie Renee Wilson, 40, Hayward, operating while suspended, $200.50. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $200.50.
