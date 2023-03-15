These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Jon E. Swanson, 54, New Richmond, pleaded no contest to OWI (fourth). Cash bond of $2,500.
Rusk County Traffic
Mataya Sky Popp, 22, Sheldon, operating vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Said Ahmed Noor, 52, Saint Paul, MN, operating left of center. Fined $221.10.
Lazaro Hernandez Montalvo, 32, Sheldon, OWI (first). Fined $937.50. Operating without valid license (first violation). Fined $200.50. Operating with PAC>=0.08<0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
Lyle H. Johnson, 57, New Prague, MN, failing to secure loads if towing a trailer. Fined $200.50.
Randy Michael Curtis, 51, Hawkins, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Anchored Oak Llc, Chetek, vehicle equipment violations-group 3. Fined $175.30.
Brooke Terryn Ensley, 23, Bruce, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
