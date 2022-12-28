A Ladysmith teen is charged in Rusk County Circuit Court with rape of a minor.
Jordan C. Hollenbeck, 17, is charged with felony first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders. He is also charged with felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Hollenbeck did have sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 12 on or about Nov. 15, 2022 to on or about Nov. 20, 2022.
A probable cause statement that is part of the complaint alleges a Ladysmith Police Department officer met with the victim and her mother on Dec. 2 regarding a sexual assault that occurred. The mother explained she was concerned her daughter was pregnant. The victim’s mother reported her daughter broke down crying, telling her about having sex with Hollenbeck.
According to the probable cause statement in the complaint, the victim reported she was walking with Hollenbeck at the school forest on Menasha Avenue. They went to the north side because Hollenbeck claimed he wanted to show her something. When they arrived at the wooded area, the defendant took his coat off and laid it on the ground. The victim recalled the whole act took a couple of minutes. The victim stated after making out, the two went their separate ways home. The victim told the police officer that Hollenbeck did not use a condom. The victim stated Hollenbeck told her she would not get pregnant and that she would be fine, which made her feel more comfortable having sex with him. The victim reported she and Hollenbeck only had contact after the incident on Snap Chat, but he recently blocked her because he now has a new girlfriend. The victim said this incident was the first and last time she and the defendant had sex, and it was the first time she had ever had sex.
According to the probable cause statement in the complaint, the officer asked Hollenbeck to come to the police department for an interview regarding a reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old who came in with her mother. Hollenbeck allegedly responded, “The only person I can think of is [expletive] ...” then naming the victim. Hollenbeck allegedly said it’s all “bull” [expletive] and that the only contact he has had with the victim was when her father or mother was around.
The victim provided the police officer with the names of other underage girls the defendant may have had sex with. The officer reports the investigation is ongoing.
Wisconsin Circuit Court records and those kept at the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office shows Hollenbeck signed a $50 cash bond that was set and posted on Aug. 2, 2022, as part of a separate felony case. In this case Hollenbeck is charged with three felonies including robbery with threat of force, child abuse intentionally causing harm and vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer, and two misdemeanors including intimidate victim/dissuade reporting and disorderly conduct. An initial appearance in this case set for Jan. 17, 2023 has been adjourned.
A condition of the bond in effect the date of this incident requires the defendant commit no new crimes.
Cash bond on the new charges was sent at $2,500 at a Dec. 21 court hearing. Hollenbeck was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her residence or any of her immediate family members. He was ordered to have no contact with underage females. If bond is posted Hollenbeck is restricted to his home and can only leave for work, court appearances, school, medical or mental health appointments. If there are underage family members, Hollenbeck can have contact with them as long as they are supervised.
A public defender argued for a lower cash bond such as $500 with the non-monetary conditions of contact with underage females be allowed if there is supervision.
Rusk County District Attorney Ellen Anderson argued no objection to incidental contact at school or work as long as supervised by an adult 25 years of age or older.
An initial appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Rusk County Circuit Court.
Hollenbeck is currently being held in the Rusk County Jail.
