This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, March 20.
March 15
Jeffrey A. Frauly, 60, Ogema, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without a license.
Tyrel M. Swanson, 28, Ladysmith, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathaniel L. Willhite, 44, Bruce, warrant.
March 17
Christopher M. Benolken, 43, Ladysmith, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danielle J. Giwojna, 34, Ladysmith, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery simple assault, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (certain hallucinogenic and stimulant drugs).
Taylor S. Gonzalez, 26, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct.
March 18
Jennifer M. Ida, 38, Ladysmith, possession of THC, resisting or obstructing an officer, probation hold, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 19
Kylie C. Armstrong, 25, Radisson, warrant.
