A Conrath man and woman are being held on cash bonds in Rusk County Circuit Court with charges pending after their alleged involvement in a series of burglaries.
Crystal A. Trudeau, 21, is being held on cash bonds totaling $8,000 between four separate cases related to her involvement in four area burglaries. No formal charges have been filed at this time, however Trudeau is likely to be charged with multiple charges of theft, felony theft, burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.
At the time of the incidents, Trudeau had an active cash bond in Rusk County Circuit Court for multiple pending court cases.
At the time of her arrest, she was on probation with the Department of Corrections, which she had entered into on Dec. 17 when she entered no contest pleas on multiple charges of bail jumping and drug related charges. Trudeau was sentenced to three years probation with the sentence withheld.
Devin M. Copas, 24, is being held on cash bonds totaling $6,000 in four separate cases related to his involvement in four area burglaries. No formal charges have been filed at this time, however Copas is likely to be charged with multiple charges of theft, felony theft, burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.
Copas was on a 30-month probation, beginning Oct. 21, 2019, at the time of the alleged thefts and burglaries for his conviction on drug related charges.
According to the probable cause statements, at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 30 members of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the township of Willard residence of Trudeau and Copas and their family.
Law enforcement officers were allowed into the residence and found Copas and another male hiding in a bedroom. Copas and the male were taken into custody for officer safety.
Trudeau told officers she was in possession of stolen property and had been involved in two burglaries and wanted to cooperate with law enforcement.
A Rusk County investigator told Trudeau he knew she’d been involved in several recent burglaries and thefts. Trudeau admitted to two separate burglaries where a snowmobile and ATV with an insured value of $20,915, generators, heaters, tools and a blue light bulb were stolen.
In an interview with the investigator, Copas told of both his and Trudeau’s involvement in four burglaries. In her interview Trudeau implicated several other individuals in the alleged thefts, according to the probable cause statements.
At one address, Trudeau and Copas allegedly went to a Washington township residence where they entered a garage and stole a snowmobile, ATV, generator, many sets of tools, ice auger, grill, small wood stove and many other items.
Snowmobile and ATV tracks were left in the snow and lead out of the garage and westward down the road. Initially Trudeau told the investigator that she and Copas had driven up and parked their car, and then drove way with the stolen recreational vehicles. The probable cause statement alleges Trudeau later added that a male had dropped her and Copas off at the residence.
The series of burglaries were reported between Oct. 17 and Dec. 19 to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
At this time initial appearance hearings for Trudeau and Copas have not been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.