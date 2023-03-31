This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from March 21-27.
March 21
1:51 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Out of county. Officer advised reporting party stated possible nude photos exchanged with juvenile female.
5:48 p.m. – Burglar alarm. 200 block of Miner Avenue E., Ladysmith. Call received from postal dispatch center stating alarm at employee entrance. Officer made contact. Employee advised it was a false alarm.
March 22
4:52 a.m. – Assist citizen. N. Wis. 27 and W. County D., Holcombe. Caller reported a male subject standing on the road trying to flag people down. Officer on scene and unable to locate subject.
9:15 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Ladysmith Middle and High School. 1700 Edgewood Ave. E., Ladysmith. Officer advised he received possible ‘swatting’ call at school. A foreign voice called and advised there was a shooting and kids shot in the bathroom. Officers on scene. School is secure and everything is OK.
11:22 a.m. – Theft. N5000 block of Cedar Street, Glen Flora. Caller advised of theft from the Town Hall garage sale. Caller advised he entered into a verbal agreement for sale of personal items and was short changed. Caller was advised by officers that it was a civil matter for small claims.
12:55 p.m. – Littering. W. U.S. 8 and N. Polack Road, Ladysmith. Officer advised of a truck losing boxes all over the roadway. Boxes found in ditch. Unknown where they came from.
March 23
1:33 a.m. – DNR offense/complaint. 100 block of Fritz Avenue E., Ladysmith. Call received from female subject stating someone is driving up and down road on mini bike with no exhaust. Male subject located. Advised to drive with regard to others. Subject said he would drive home slowly and in higher gear.
8:13 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. N. Wis. 27 and W. Jansen Road, Ladysmith. Call received advising of a vehicle parked in the lane of traffic on roadway. Unable to contact owner. Vehicle towed.
7:59 a.m. – Information. Flambeau School, N4540 County I, Tony. Caller advised that yesterday a fourth grader threatened to bring a gun to school. School administration informed. Caller did not give their name or child’s name. Information only.
10:34 a.m. – Traffic offense. W. U.S. 8 and N. Wis. 73, Glen Flora. Caller advised of a vehicle with a four-wheeler strapped to the roof. Looked like it was about to fall off.
12:07 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 200 block of N. County G, Sheldon. Caller advised when he pulled into gravel pit he owns, he found a burned out pickup truck in middle of driveway. Vehicle had no plates, VIN scratched off. Radiator missing. Caller will leave gate open for officers. Investigation pending.
4:58 a.m. – Animal complaint. W8000 block of Oak Ridge Road, Conrath. Caller reported his neighbor’s dog broke into chicken coop and killed all of his chickens. Dog is currently locked in coop. Animal control enroute. Officer enroute to keep peace between dog owner and chicken owner.
1:11 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 block of E. Miner Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised being verbally threatened by husband. Officer advised this has been an ongoing he-said, she-said, issue. Advised caller to reinstate the restraining order that had been in place until the caller canceled it.
March 24
8:18 a.m. – Animal dispatched. W13000 block of County O., Bruce. Caller advised deer to the west of Christie Mountain needed to be dispatched. Officer unable to locate deer.
9:24 a.m. – Traffic stop. W. Fourth Street N. and Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Officer advised of vehicle dragging some plastic. Owner will get it fixed.
9:32 a.m. – Accident with property damage. Rusk/Sawyer line, Ladysmith. Caller advised her rear axel came off and she drove into ditch. Caller is out of vehicle with no injuries. Tow truck contacted.
10:40 a.m. – EMS/ambulance call. 700 block of E. Fourth Street S., Ladysmith. Call received stating male subject fell and needs EMS. He is possibly bleeding.
5:12 p.m. – Juvenile runaway. W7000 Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Caller reported her 17-year-old son got off the bus and got in a vehicle with a friend. Officer located juvenile at friend’s house. Drove him back home.
9:13 p.m. – Hang up. 600 block of E. Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Multiple hang up calls received from location. Both units with white van behind school. Advised everything OK with vehicle owner. Area patrolled. Everything appears OK.
March 25
9:34 a.m. – Trespass. Horseshoe Lake Road and County W., Weyerhaeuser. Male caller stated UTVs are on his land and he doesn’t want them there. He will wait for deputy by UTV owner’s truck and trailer. Caller called back and advised he no longer needed deputy. Caller and UTV owners resolved issue on their own.
11:30 a.m. – Suspicious person/activity. W. Ninth Street S. and Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Call received reporting male subject walking in lane of traffic. Wearing shorts and carrying a bag. Officer on scene. Advised subject is OK.
2:13 p.m. – Information. 700 block of E. Fourth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised a tenant is yelling at her and pounding on door because she parked in the wrong parking spot. Caller advised no officer needed. She is moving vehicle. Just wants this logged as information in case something happens.
8:02 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. N4000 block of Wis. 40, Bruce. Call received from driver advising they almost hit a male subject. Male subject walking in middle of road, pulling a cooler. Officer on scene questioned male. No laws broken. Subject declined assistance. Warned to stay off roadways.
8:45 p.m. – Traffic offense. 200 block of E. Fritz Avenue, Ladysmith. Received complaint that a vehicle traveling at high rates of speed, spraying rocks onto parked vehicles. Caller does not want to talk to officer. Extra patrol requested.
9:05 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. 100 block of First Street N., Ladysmith. Call received from gas station employee stating two subjects fighting, yelling, screaming outside of establishment. Both subjects arrested for disorderly conduct.
9:46 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. 600 block of E. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Call received from homeowner advising of kids walking up and down the road all night yelling and screaming. Advised it sounded like kids were hitting vehicles now. Officer on scene. Unable to locate juveniles.
March 26
9:55 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 600 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised that last night she observed a female subject dressed in black walk around the vacant house across the street and then leave. Caller advised to call right away if subject comes back. Officer patrolled area. Nothing suspicious.
12:24 p.m. – Criminal damage to property. N3000 block of Townline Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised someone hit his mailbox this morning. Doorbell camera picked up a dark colored truck. Caller wants information logged.
3:17 p.m. – Juvenile runaway. N6000 block of Kaiser Road, Hawkins. Caller advised 11-year-old son ran away. Juvenile was doing homework. Caller went to check on him and he was gone. Tracks followed to highway. Believed someone picked him up. Caller called back. Juvenile at home, everything OK.
March 27
8:18 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 500 block of E. Washington Avenue, Bruce. Village worker called wanting to speak to deputy. Female subject plowing snow into roadway. Officer on scene observed 6-8 inches of snow in road, turned to ice in some spots. Officer stood by while village worker plowed road. Female subject came outside but went back in when she saw the officer.
8:46 a.m. – Found property. W9000 block of Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Call advised owner of license plate found. Owner called back stating they had not used license plate in years. Vehicle it was on was junked. Owner requested license plate be disposed of.
9:16 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 1200 block of W. Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Officer reported vehicle with flashers on blocking ambulance entrance to hospital. Front desk called. Everything is OK, vehicle is stuck and they are working on removing it.
11:36 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N. Wis. 27 and W. Jansen Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of male subject walking on yellow line, waving arms. Officers on scene. Spoke to subject. He is just walking on the side of the road.
12:39 p.m. – Harassment. Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised that while she was driving with her kids a bunch of juveniles swore at her and flipped her off. This happens all the time and she is sick of it. Officer to speak with caller about restraining order.
2:06 p.m. – Theft. 600 block of Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised they have subject on video stealing from the library. Advised as many as seven DVDs stolen.
2:46 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 900 block of E Seventh Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised he wanted to leave residence and his ex wouldn’t let him. Officer on scene. Female subject uncooperative. Doesn’t want male subject to leave due to him having nowhere to go. Officer assisted male subject with leaving. Male subject told he is no longer welcomed at residence.
5:01 p.m. – Information. Homestead Road, Conrath. Call received from Willard Town. Having issues with someone driving 55 mph in 45 mph zone. No vehicle description. Just something that happens from time to time. Information passed on to patrol.
5:17 p.m. – Suspicious person/activity. W. U.S. 8 and N. Cedar Swamp Road, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of a male subject walking down road with a cooler. Subject was exposed, urinating on side of road. Officer on scene gave subject ride to destination.
5:32 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N1000 block of Wis. 40, Bruce. Subject walked in. Angry that his son will not return tractor to him that subject had stored in son’s shed. Officer spoke with son. Civil issue involving power of attorney.
March 28
4:02 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 400 block of Corbett Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised subjects in apartment that she did not want there. Officers on scene directed to room where caller believed two male subjects to be hiding. Officers searched room but no one was found. Room searched was children’s room which was very messy and covered in pet feces and urine. Caller admitted to using meth in the last 24 hours. Officer placed call to DHHS about condition of apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.